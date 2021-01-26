Liberty boys hoops takes 2nd in C.W. Stessman Invitational

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball team has powered its way to the championship game of a tournament three different times this season.
The Blue Jays have now settled for second place all three times after Staley blew open the game with an explosive offensive performance in the third quarter to beat Liberty 67-54 in the final of the 50th annual C.W. Stessman Invitational Friday, Jan. 22 at Liberty High School.
Liberty stuck with Staley through the first two quarters with the lead changing hands multiple times. Junior guard Luke Stubbs helped give the Blue Jays a 25-24 lead as he scored 18 of his game-high 24 points in the first half. Stubbs did most of his damage from distance.
“We had some good looks offensively,” Liberty head coach Roger Stirtz said. “Luke played tremendously, but we needed some more guys to step up and join his effort.”
Stubbs said he felt like he was heating up when he hit his second 3-pointer off the dribble early in the first quarter. He said he thought the defense slipped up at the same time that they stopped taking the time to find open shots.
“In the third quarter we just stopped moving the ball,” Stubbs said. “I felt like we had some bad shots down the stretch.”
That’s when the Falcons raced out to a 47-38 advantage.
Stirtz chalked up the loss against the Falcons, who are ranked No. 4 in the most recent Missouri Basketball Coaches Association poll, as his team not doing well enough on the “day one stuff.”
“Setting screens and boxing out, keeping the ball in front of us, taking care of the basketball,” Stirtz said. “Those are all day one things that we covered the first week of practice.”
Junior guard Bennett Stirtz nearly willed the team back into the game with a strong fourth quarter. He amassed 15 points and 7 rebounds as the Blue Jays cut the lead to 57-52 midway through the final frame.
But Staley remained calm down the stretch with the Falcons continuing to feed Kayden Fish on the offensive end of the floor. The sophomore forward scored 24 points in the game.
The elder Stirtz said that the team needs to do a better job of taking charges and boxing out to prevent some of that late-game offense.
“They got some second chance opportunities, that was the major thing,” Stirtz said.
Senior guard Javion Byers had a rough shooting night as he went 2 of 10 from the field and 2 of 8 from 3-pointer range. He did help facilitate the offense as he tied with junior guard Karson Milbrandt for the team-high in assists with four.
Liberty (12-4, 4-1 Suburban Gold) will face Blue Springs (10-2, 4-1 SG) 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26 at Liberty High School in a battle to remain in second place in the conference.
After that the Blue Jays will get ready for the Crosstown Showdown rivalry game with Liberty North 7:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29 at Liberty North High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.