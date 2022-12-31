LIBERTY — Beginning of the game struggles haunted Liberty in the third-place game of the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic Patterson Division. Belton defeated Liberty 52-48 on Friday, Dec. 30.
The Pirates outscored the Blue Jays in three of the four quarters. Liberty defended well enough to get the win, but poor shooting never gave them a real chance.
“We were just not good on offense,” head coach Joe Price said. “We missed a ton of shots, we had chances to go up multiple times and we just missed easy ones.”
Liberty trailed by seven points at the end of the first quarter. They rebounded in the second quarter by outscoring the Pirates 14-6. Liberty led 25-24 at the break. Liberty’s defense was excellent in the second quarter as Belton shot only 18.8% from the field.
In the second half, the Blue Jays could not find a flow to their offense. Liberty shot 18.8% from behind the 3-point line as they went 3-for-16 for the entire game. The only real source of offense for the Blue Jays came from Zak Aganovic.
The forward dominated the paint during certain stretches. He ended with 18 points on 7-for-12 shooting. Aganovic averaged 15 points per game during the tournament to lead the Blue Jays.
As the clock ticked in the fourth quarter, Belton did a nice job of playing keep away. Belton put together two possessions in a row that lasted over 45 seconds. Liberty could not catch up to the Pirates.
“Since game one, we’ve gotten a little better each game,” Price said. “Tonight, I think we took a little step back on the offensive end. We’ll get rested up and come back at it. It doesn’t get any easier for us.”
Liberty will be back in action against Park Hill at home on Tuesday, Jan. 3.
