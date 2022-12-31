Liberty Basketball

Liberty's Zak Aganovic battles for a rebound against Belton on Friday, Dec. 30. 

 Liam Keating/Courier-Tribune

LIBERTY — Beginning of the game struggles haunted Liberty in the third-place game of the William Jewell High School Holiday Classic Patterson Division. Belton defeated Liberty 52-48 on Friday, Dec. 30.

The Pirates outscored the Blue Jays in three of the four quarters. Liberty defended well enough to get the win, but poor shooting never gave them a real chance.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.