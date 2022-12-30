LIBERTY — The Blue Jays met North Kansas City in the semifinals of the Patterson Division of the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty hung with the Hornets all afternoon, but fell short as they were defeated 56-43.
Liberty largest lead of the game came 3 minutes in. They led by four points until the Hornets started to take control. The Blue Jays battled back all game. Senior Kai Bennett was an important component in the Blue Jays' game. He finished with 13 points to lead Liberty. Bennett played 28 minutes and added five assists, three steals and two blocks.
“That’s just who Kai is,” head coach Joe Price said. “He is all over the floor. You could see he needed a break, but he didn’t want to come out. It’s hard to take him out because he is going to get a rebound or a deflection.”
With 2 minutes to play in the third quarter, Bennett received the ball at the free-throw line. He spun in the lane and rose up for the basket and foul. Bennett sunk the free throw to give Liberty a 35-34 lead. The Hornets countered Bennett’s basket with their biggest run of the game.
North Kansas City went on an 11-0 run that lasted 4 minutes as the Hornets led 45-35. In the middle of the fourth quarter, Liberty began to battle back. Zak Aganovic made a tough basket in the lane to cut the Hornets’ lead to four points. On the next possession, North Kansas City drilled a corner triple to give them a seven-point advantage.
Aganovic’s basket with 3 minutes remaining was the final points for Liberty. North Kansas City knocked down their free throws and escaped with the win. Aganovic was a crucial part of the Blue Jays’ offense. He finished with 12 points and 10 rebounds. The Blue Jays outscored North Kansas City 34-26 in the paint. Price explained that working the ball into the paint was a focus entering the game.
“In the last three or four games, he has played really well,” Price said. “They are four-guard heavy and with our size, we wanted to take advantage of that. It came down to whose style won out.”
Liberty will face Belton (5-5) in the third-place game of the Patterson Division. They will meet at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 30. The Pirates defeated Blue Springs South in the first round, but lost to Park Hill by 15 on Thursday.
“It will be a tough match-up for us because they have a couple good guards,” Price said. “We will have to come out and regroup. We will have to play well to win. Hopefully we get that third place.”
