Liberty's Kai Bennett makes the basket and gets fouled against North Kansas City on Thursday, Dec. 29. 

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays met North Kansas City in the semifinals of the Patterson Division of the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 29. Liberty hung with the Hornets all afternoon, but fell short as they were defeated 56-43.

Liberty largest lead of the game came 3 minutes in. They led by four points until the Hornets started to take control. The Blue Jays battled back all game. Senior Kai Bennett was an important component in the Blue Jays' game. He finished with 13 points to lead Liberty. Bennett played 28 minutes and added five assists, three steals and two blocks.

