LIBERTY — It wasn’t the most beautiful basketball game ever played in the semifinals of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament, but for Liberty North, a win is a win. The Eagles defeated Fort Osage 35-24 Thursday, Dec. 29.
Liberty North’s defense was the star of the show as Fort Osage scored in single digits in three of the four quarters. The Indians highest scoring output was in the third quarter when they scored 10 points. Liberty North contested shots well and had active hands to force turnovers.
Fort Osage turned the ball over 18 times, which Liberty North turned into 15 points. Liberty North forward Gabe Perry explained the team’s help-side defense allowed them to control the tempo of the game.
“Whenever they drove, we always had a guy sliding over and taking that away,” he said. “It got them confused and we had a lot of easy steals on that.”
Liberty North’s offense was stop and start all afternoon. They looked their best in the second quarter when they went on an 8-0 run that lasted 4 minutes. The Indians took a 10-7 lead, but the Eagles’ run gave them a 15-10 advantage. The Eagles led 20-15 at halftime.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well tonight. That’s why we emphasize defense; because when you aren’t shooting the ball well, it always give you an opportunity,” head coach Cy Musser said. “If we didn’t defend tonight, we lose that game.”
In the second half, Liberty North’s Jack Huyser showed his biggest strength. The sophomore guard used his lethal shooting ability to help the Eagles separate from the Indians. He ended with 11 total points on 3-for-5 shooting from behind the 3-point line. His 11 points were a game high.
“He is full of confidence, he puts in a lot of time shooting the basketball,” Musser said. “You are seeing a lot of reps and hard work paying off. He doesn’t let a missed shot deter him at all.”
Liberty North was able to close it out using their defense. Fort Osage shot 20% from the field in the final quarter as they scored only five points. Liberty North could have closed the game out sooner, but poor free-throw shooting doomed them. The Eagles shot 22.2% from the charity stripe. They went 4-for-18 from the line.
But, the Eagles did enough to take the win and move onto Friday, Dec. 30's championship game. Liberty North will face Staley, one of the best basketball teams in the state. The Falcons have two of the best players in the state with Kyan Evans and Kayden Fish. Evans is committed to play college basketball at Colorado State. Fish is committed to play at Iowa State next season.
“It will definitely be a tall task, but if we just stick to our principles and do what we can,” Perry said. “They are pretty dang good, but we know how good we can play. I think if we stay confident and stick to what we do, we’ll be fine.”
Musser explained that the championship game will be a good litmus test for his squad. There is still a ton of time before the playoffs, but this will show his staff what they need to work on in the future against one of the best teams in the area.
“They are the No. 1 team in the state, let’s go and see where we're at,” Musser said. “Who we are now is nowhere near where our end product. So, let’s go see where we are and compare ourselves to the best.”
The Eagles last division title in this holiday tournament came in 2015. They claimed the title in 2012, too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.