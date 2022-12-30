Liberty North's Gabe Perry makes a contested layup against Fort Osage on Thursday, Dec. 29. 

LIBERTY — It wasn’t the most beautiful basketball game ever played in the semifinals of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament, but for Liberty North, a win is a win. The Eagles defeated Fort Osage 35-24 Thursday, Dec. 29.

Liberty North’s defense was the star of the show as Fort Osage scored in single digits in three of the four quarters. The Indians highest scoring output was in the third quarter when they scored 10 points. Liberty North contested shots well and had active hands to force turnovers.

