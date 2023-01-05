Editor’s Note: As part of our year-in-review sports coverage for 2022, we are featuring four unsung heroes of the athletic communities in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools. These individuals, some you may know and some you may not, have contributed to our local sports communities in unique ways. This is part four in the four-part series.
LIBERTY — During the holiday season, many groups come together to do good in their community. The Liberty North basketball team is no different. Players exchanged shooting 3-pointers for finding loose change three weeks ago.
The Eagles took part in the Christmas Wish Project. It is designed to give gifts to families in the Liberty North community that are in need. Friend of the basketball program, Steve Kirwan, started this project when he was coaching the freshman team in 2013. For the past two years, the varsity team has taken part in this initiative.
This winter, Kirwan worked with social workers at the high school to help three anonymous single-parent households. The project is firmly in the hands of the players, according to Kirwan.
He shared that the players were asked to find loose change or sell old clothes to gain extra cash. Donors would match the players cash collections and the total sum would go towards buying presents for the families.
“This was built as a character-development-type deal at Christmas for them to understand the difference between giving to others and receiving at Christmas,” Kirwan said. “We tried to do something that built character for them so they could understand the difference between a need and a want.”
The anonymous families put together a list of needs and wants that were given to the basketball team. With the money collected from the players, they went to Target to fulfill the Christmas wish list for the families.
“We try to get 100% of the families’ needs and a few of the wants for them,” Liberty North head coach Cy Musser said. “It is the holidays and we just want to make sure that we are giving back and doing good within our own community.”
After purchasing the gifts, the team then comes together and wraps the presents. Musser said the team has fallen in love with this effort.
“The team understands the project and understands the importance of giving back to these families,” he said. “The guys had a blast with it and this is a huge privilege. We do not take it lightly. We need to hold ourselves to a higher standard.”
Liberty North basketball is recognized as this year’s unsung sports heroes for their work in the community. The amount of hard work to give back while the team is in-season is especially striking. They could be focusing on their rebounding ability, but instead, the Eagles are focusing on bettering their neighbors’ lives.
“They are representing themselves, their families, the basketball team and our entire program,” Musser said. “We always want to be setting the best example that we can and give back whenever we can.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.