LIBERTY— A quick lead in the first quarter was the difference in setting the tempo for Liberty North’s victory over Northeast on Friday night. The inside lane was friendly to the Eagles as they dominated the Vikings 52-21.
The Eagles used their size and strength around the hoop to collect offensive boards, put back shots and create fouls. Javon Smith led the team with 14 points as he went 6-7 from the free throw line. His ability to create shots for himself was evident in the front court. Head coach Cy Musser was pleased with one aspect of his team.
“We wanted to come in here and play to our standard,” Musser said. “I thought our guys responded really well and I was really proud of them.”
Smith’s counterpart, Melvin Laster II, was equally as important when Smith headed to the bench. Laster finished with 9 points as he played in a similar role with an explosive drop step and the ability to rebound. It was the team’s defense that led to some easy baskets as well. Behind Smith and Laster’s strong rebounding, a quick outlet pass set the team up on the offensive end.
“Our communication was great,” Musser said. “This wasn’t a packed house so we should be able to communicate. If we can’t do it here then we won’t be able to do it in front of a packed house.”
The big victory for the Eagles capped off a week of three games where they were able to defeat Olathe East and the Vikings, but fell to Basehor-Linwood.
“A lot of good things this week,” Musser said. “We have three games next week so I think it will help prepare us. We have got to continue to get better.”
Liberty North will be back with another slate of three games as they take on Raytown at home on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
