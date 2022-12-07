LIBERTY — The Eagles began their home tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Liberty North (2-0) faced off against Washington High School from Kansas. Liberty North used a hot opening quarter to pace them to an easy 61-27 win.

Liberty North’s main focus on Tuesday night was trying to clean up their play. They turned the ball over 22 times in the opening game of the season against Rockhurst last Friday.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.