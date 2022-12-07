LIBERTY — The Eagles began their home tournament on Tuesday, Dec. 6. Liberty North (2-0) faced off against Washington High School from Kansas. Liberty North used a hot opening quarter to pace them to an easy 61-27 win.
Liberty North’s main focus on Tuesday night was trying to clean up their play. They turned the ball over 22 times in the opening game of the season against Rockhurst last Friday.
“They are trying to make the right plays, which is encouraging. We just got to make sure that we are working on the angles and do the little things to set the passes up,” head coach Cy Musser said. “A lot of good things tonight, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”
Senior guard Cale Erickson finished Tuesday’s game with seven points. But, it was his distribution the was most eye-catching. One of the most emphasized points to Musser’s offense this year has been delivering the ball into the post.
Big towering players in Javon Smith, Melvin Laster II and Gabe Perry have given the Eagles a much needed advantage inside the paint that they are hoping to exploit this season. Smith ended with 12 points, Perry with eight and Laster with four.
“We got some big boys. Whenever we get it in there, they are going to do their work,” Erickson said. “If the guards crash down, they are going to kick it out and we are definitely going to hit some 3’s this year.”
The victory for the Eagles pushed them on the right side of the bracket. They will face a talented Nixa team that finished 28-4 in Class 6 and made it all the way to the state championship game on Thursday, Dec. 8.
“Today, on our emphasis was to win because there was a chance that we would play in the aux gym on Friday. You don’t want to be playing in the aux gym in your tournament,” Erickson laughed. “We took care of business and the atmosphere was awesome.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.