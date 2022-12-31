Liberty North's Jack Huyser makes a tough shot in the lane against Staley on Friday, Dec. 30. 

LIBERTY — Winning the title was always going to be a tall task. Staley is the undisputed No. 1 team in the state and they showed it on Friday, Dec. 30. Liberty North fell to the Falcons 60-37 in the Holley Division Championship game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic.

“I thought our guys really competed and the good news is that we know what that looks like now,” Liberty North head coach Cy Musser said. “Now, we can be prepared for the future.”

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

