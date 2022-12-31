LIBERTY — Winning the title was always going to be a tall task. Staley is the undisputed No. 1 team in the state and they showed it on Friday, Dec. 30. Liberty North fell to the Falcons 60-37 in the Holley Division Championship game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic.
“I thought our guys really competed and the good news is that we know what that looks like now,” Liberty North head coach Cy Musser said. “Now, we can be prepared for the future.”
Liberty North trailed 29-11 at halftime, but the first few minutes of the third quarter was their best basketball of the game. Liberty North went on an 8-2 run that resulted in 3-point shots from Gabe Perry and Kale Staats. The ball was zipping around and the Eagles defense was playing inspired.
Against Staley, a simple run of good basketball can evaporate as their length, agility and speed are off of the charts. The Falcons had multiple rim-rocking dunks and sky-high alley-oops to wow the standing-room-only crowd at the Mabee Center.
“There is no way to simulate their athleticism and their size until you see it,” Musser explained. “Their runs were a little bit longer than what we wanted.”
Liberty North shot 36.4% from the field while Staley shot 47.3%. The biggest achievement for the Eagles was holding Staley to just 60 points. That was the lowest point total the Falcons have scored all year.
Staats led the team with eight points and Melvin Laster hauled in an incredible 13 rebounds. Laster’s rebounding total led all players in the game. Another bright spot was sophomore Jack Huyser, he led the team in the first half with five points. He ended the game with seven points and three rebounds. His ability to get inside the lane and score through traffic helped Liberty North in the first half.
“He’s fearless and he is just a sophomore that is doing a lot of good things,” Musser said. “His future is bright as long as he stays in the gym and keeps working. I am very proud of what he is bringing to the table.”
Following the game, awards for the all-tournament team were handed out. Huyser was named to the Holley Division All-Tournament team. He averaged nine points per game in the tournament.
“It was awesome, it’s a huge honor,” Huyser said. “I wouldn’t be here without my teammates. I am not just a dribble guy, I am a catch-and-shoot guy. I am super proud of myself for receiving this award and thankful to my teammates for helping me out.”
The Eagles will return to action on Tuesday, Jan. 3. They will host Lee’s Summit West inside the Fieldhouse.
