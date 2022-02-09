LIBERTY — A celebration of three senior players helped kick off a glorious night of basketball for Liberty North Tuesday, Feb. 8.
Seniors Justis Braden, Quinton James and Drew Kernell were thanked for their contributions to the team prior to Liberty North’s commanding 53-28 win over Ray-Pec on Senior Night.
With the three seniors in the starting lineup, the cohesion was evident as the Eagles played flawless basketball in the opening half. Liberty North’s passing and unselfish play created multiple possessions that lasted over 30 seconds, helping players find the easy basket.
“In the first half, we really got the ball moving,” Braden said. “I was able to get open and hit some shots.”
Not only were the shots falling in, but Liberty North was lethal from behind the 3-point line. Kernell opened the first quarter with a deep shot that was followed by another from sophomore Trey Snyder. The Eagles were off and running.
“It felt awesome, feels even better when it’s coming off an assist from a teammate,” Kernell said. “You got to tell them, ‘good pass,’ and as long as it goes in, that’s the goal.”
Liberty North moved well on the defensive end and forced Ray-Pec to take tough shots, leading to them going scoreless for long periods of the game. Long rebounds created great opportunities for the Eagles to score in transition as Liberty North led 12-2 at the end of the first quarter.
“Our guys were dialed in and ready to go,” head coach Cy Musser said. “I think the guys had a little bit of a chip on their shoulder and I thought they executed the game plan really well.”
It was much of the same in the second quarter as Liberty North continued to hammer the Panthers. The team was on a mission to avenge their earlier season loss to Ray-Pec. The Panthers outscored the Eagles 47-39 in the first week of January.
“That was a game we really wanted back,” Braden said. “We changed our game plan and we focused more on No. 25 and we shut him down in the first half and that’s what helped us in the second half.”
The Eagles led 29-5 at halftime with full expectation of the Panthers to switch their defensive scheme. Ray-Pec threw a full court press that trapped in the corners and the middle of the floor. It was tough at times, but James and Snyder were able to maneuver their way into the front court.
“At first, it started some problems. It was tough making passes because they are pretty long,” James said. “We got adjusted, changed our game plan and started coming back to the ball. We were able to get some easy layups.”
Liberty North continued to score when needed as Snyder continued to play well for the home side. He led the team in scoring with 17 points including
back-to-back breakaway layups. Braden finished with 13 points while Kernell ended with five and James ended his Senior Night with a long 3-pointer in the corner.
“We have won four out of our last five and are starting to play our best basketball; and you don’t do that without amazing seniors that lead every day in practice,” Musser said. “They know it’s a process and they buy into that, and they help bring the young guys along.”
The end of the year is near, but there is plenty of basketball left for the Eagles and this senior class.
On a night of celebration, these three seniors showed their true strength of unselfishness, which led them to the big win over the Panthers.
“It seemed like it came too quick,” Kernell said. “This was an experience that I’ll never forget.”
The Eagles’ next game will pit them on the road against Lee’s Summit West Friday, Feb. 11.
“This season has gone by pretty fast, but I know that we have more left,” James said. “These two guys right here mean a lot to me and it’s nice to have these two to pass the ball to.”
