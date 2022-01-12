LIBERTY — Lee’s Summit West and Liberty North battled all the way to the final shot on Tuesday night. The Titans got the best of the Eagles winning 43-41, but there were some fireworks attached.
On the final possession, the Titans and Eagles were tied as the visitors held the ball at half court waiting for the last shot. Lee’s Summit West used two timeouts in a span of over a minute to set up for the final shot.
With 12 seconds left, the Titans guard dribbled to the right wing and dropped a beautiful pass into the low block. The shot went in and Lee’s Summit West won the game.
But, the final shot was close as it looked like the ball was still in the player’s hands. The officials thought otherwise as they called the game on the final shot. Liberty North head coach Cy Musser shared that his team just needs to be better at certain times.
“We need to be better; we need to be focused on what we need to do,” Musser said. “We have to be great at our little things, right now we are not.”
The Eagles struggled at times to hold onto the ball and make the correct passes, but down as much as 10 points, Liberty North battled back. They slowly cut the Titans lead in the second half by working the ball well in transition and getting to the free throw line.
It was on the defensive end that the Eagles earned the lead in the fourth quarter. Trey Snyder picked the pocket of a Titans player and took it coast-to-coast for the layup to give the Eagles a two-point lead.
That is where the Eagles luck ran dry as Snyder would hit one more free throw to give the Eagles 41 total points. The last points of the game where Liberty North did not score in the final three minutes.
“I do think that our guys played harder in the second half,” Musser said. “But, we have to go from the start. We play in a conference that you can’t take plays off, let alone quarters. We have to make sure that we are dialed in from the tip.”
In the first half, Justis Braden was one of the few guys that scored for Liberty North.
It was in the low block and the ability to make free throws that Braden did so well in. He finished with 12 points including a three pointer in the corner that tied the game in the fourth quarter.
The loss moves the Eagles to 5-7 on the year and are in the midst of a three-game losing streak. Liberty North will try to break this run of games on the road against St. Joseph Central on Friday, Jan. 14.
