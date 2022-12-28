LIBERTY — Liberty North earned a hard-fought win in the opening round of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Eagles (6-2) defeated Lee’s Summit 45-41.
It was the first game in a week for the Eagles as they tried to shake off some holiday rust. In the first quarter, Liberty North’s defense looked stout as they forced the Tigers into tough shots.
On the offensive end, Javon Smith shined all game for the Eagles. He was able to lower his shoulder into the paint and make difficult layups look easy. Smith finished with 12 points to lead all scorers.
“I just took a deep breath and I always pray before I shoot,” Smith said. “‘Help me through this Lord.’ Then I shoot it and hope for the best.”
Liberty North led 19-13 at the end of the first half. The Tigers presented changes following the halftime break. They started full-court pressing with a higher intensity as Lee’s Summit tried to force turnovers. It worked for the most part as Lee’s Summit gained their first lead of the game in the closing seconds of the third quarter.
On the final offensive possession for Liberty North, Cale Erickson made a nice move down the baseline. He made a difficult layup through the contact to tie the game at 29.
“I thought at a couple of times that we were ready to take control, but they had no quit in them,” Liberty North head coach Cy Musser said. “I knew it was going to come down to the final minute.”
The fourth quarter started for the Eagles in better fashion. Liberty North started on an 8-2 run orchestrated by junior guard Kale Staats. He was able to get around the Tigers defense and allow for easy buckets for the Eagles.
“I know that I am faster than the majority of the people so I can blow by them,” Staats said. “The coaches have been helping me through it and being able to take the ball up and handle pressure.”
Staats has been playing well. The St. Thomas Aquinas transfer is starting to find his footing within Musser’s system. This was evident in Liberty North’s last game against Raytown. With the game tied at 52, he made a contested runner to win the game at the buzzer for the Eagles.
His confidence is skyrocketing, according to Musser.
“He has been great, he has continued to get better,” Musser said. “Everything that we are throwing at him is new. He is going to continue to battle and get better. There is a not a whole lot that fazes him.”
The Eagles used Staats’ speed and ball-handling skills to avoid traps and keep the clock rolling against Lee’s Summit. He was also impressive at the free-throw line. Staats ended with seven points and he went 5-for-8 from the line.
The youth movement for Liberty North continued on Tuesday night. Sophomore Jack Huyser started his second game in a row for the Eagles. He ended with nine points, which included two clutch 3-point shots.
With Melvin Laster recovering from an illness, Huyser, Matthew Barno and Braylen Mays have stepped up. Mays earned the highlight of the night as he went on a fast break and dunked over a Lee’s Summit player, which erupted the Mabee Center.
This was a tough win for the Eagles as they shot only 37.8% from the field. However, a win is a win and the Eagles will take it as they move to the next round in the esteemed holiday tournament.
“This was a big game because we closed out very well,” Smith said. “We took care of the ball at the end of the game. That was a game right after break so that was huge.”
Before Liberty North’s game against Lee’s Summit, Fort Osage shocked the bracket by upsetting Center on a buzzer beater. The Indians were 3-4 entering the game and Center had an undefeated 6-0 record before their loss.
Liberty North will face Fort Osage in the semifinals of the Holley Division on Thursday, Dec. 29.
