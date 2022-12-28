Liberty North's Cale Erickson scores the lay-up at the end of the third quarter to tie the game against Lee's Summit on Tuesday, Dec. 27. 

LIBERTY — Liberty North earned a hard-fought win in the opening round of the William Jewell Holiday Tournament Tuesday, Dec. 27. The Eagles (6-2) defeated Lee’s Summit 45-41.

It was the first game in a week for the Eagles as they tried to shake off some holiday rust. In the first quarter, Liberty North’s defense looked stout as they forced the Tigers into tough shots.

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.