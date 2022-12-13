LIBERTY — It was a successful week of basketball last week as Liberty North took part in their home tournament. The Eagles (3-1) finished by winning the third-place game against Basehor-Linwood by a final score of 54-27 Friday, Dec. 9.
Basehor-Linwood opened the game on the front foot as they tried to take it to the Eagles. Liberty North started the game with a 6-2 lead, but the Bobcats closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to give them a 9-6 advantage. Basehor-Linwood was getting to their spots and making Liberty North pay in that quarter.
“It started on the defensive end, we were able to get stops,” head coach Cy Musser said. “We were getting good looks early on, but they were a little rushed. The more stops we got, the more possessions we had so we were able to get in a rhythm.”
From the second quarter to the end of the game, it was all Liberty North. The Eagles dominated the paint by scoring with ease around the basket. They were also able to pass out to the open player for a 3-point shot.
For example, Braylen Mays drove baseline towards the basket with the clock winding down in the first half. The Bobcats’ defense collapsed on him and he dished it to a wide open Jack Huyser, who knocked down the triple to give the Eagles a 25-14 lead at halftime.
The inside-out offense was kept alive in the second half. Javon Smith was crucial in the win as he went for 20 points and 12 rebounds. He was an efficient 8-for-13 from the field as he was a dominant force down low. When Smith was double-teamed, the ball was easily swung to Gabe Perry. The stretched big man scored 11 points while shooting 3-for-7 from behind the arc.
“With my teammates looking for me and what the coaches were telling me, it just went together," Smith said.
The win against the Bobcats came on the heels of a frustrating loss to Nixa in the semifinals Dec. 8. It was the first loss of the season for Liberty North, but it was a good reminder of how much work is left to be done as the season keeps moving forward.
“We were the tougher team, we got on the floor quicker, we wanted it more,” Smith said of Friday’s win. “We had a good bounce back from the loss, we didn’t hang our heads.”
Liberty North will take on Kearney (3-3) in a regular season matchup on Tuesday, Dec. 13.
