Liberty North's basketball teams along with the Kearney girls team were featured in this year's Liberty North Invitational. 

LIBERTY — It was a successful week of basketball last week as Liberty North took part in their home tournament. The Eagles (3-1) finished by winning the third-place game against Basehor-Linwood by a final score of 54-27 Friday, Dec. 9.

Basehor-Linwood opened the game on the front foot as they tried to take it to the Eagles. Liberty North started the game with a 6-2 lead, but the Bobcats closed the quarter on a 7-0 run to give them a 9-6 advantage. Basehor-Linwood was getting to their spots and making Liberty North pay in that quarter.

