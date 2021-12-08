LIBERTY— A quick start gave the Eagles a commanding lead in the first round of the Liberty North Tournament against Olathe East in which the Eagles bested the Hawks 48-43.
Ball movement was impressive for the Eagles in the first quarter as they jumped out to a 11-2 lead. Head coach Cy Musser was pleased with how his team started in the game and the cohesion his squad showed.
“I thought they were really good at the basics of what we do, all five were in synch,” Musser said. “Our defense led to easy buckets.”
The Eagles put loads of pressure on the Hawks in the first half that led them to be sped up and not get the shot that they wanted. Liberty North’s advantage came especially on the glass and second chance points with Melvin Laster, Javon Smith and Justis Braden leading the way on the lower block.
The second half was a change of pace for the Eagles as Olathe East bounced back and turned it into a close game after Liberty North led 21-9 at the halftime break. Musser shared that his team has only five practices under their belt as a result of the elongated football season.
“Fatigue is a little bit of a factor,” Musser explained. “Their defense got us out of things that we wanted to do. We were taking shots that Olathe East wanted us to take instead of taking our time.”
The Hawks were as close as five points away halfway through the fourth quarter. Back-to-back three pointers went in for the Hawks and Musser was forced to class a timeout. The Eagles responded with a solid possession coming out of the timeout that saw Trey Snyder score the basket.
Snyder secured 25 points to lead all scorers as he was able to do what he pleased in the lane and at the free throw line. Snyder scored 11 of his 25 in the final quarter.
“I find a way to contribute to the team even if that’s not scoring,” Snyder said. “Finding the open guy or if it is scoring, scoring the ball.”
A huge basket and foul was called as Snyder was able to score to finish off Olathe East.
Liberty North will be back in action against Basehor-Linwood High School on Thursday, Dec. 9 in the next game of their home tournament.
“We’ve got a couple games this week and three next week,” Musser said. “There’s not a whole lot of practice time so we have got to make sure every time we step on the floor, we continue to get better.”
