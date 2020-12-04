Liberty North loses season opener against St. Joe Central

LIBERTY — Liberty North boys basketball fell short in its season opener 41-37 against St. Joe Central.
Senior guards Davis Rockers, Luke Baker and Mac Garrison did most of the scoring for the Eagles as Rockers and Baker each scored 10 points and Garrison added 9 points. Rockers stole the ball twice and had one assist to round out his stat line.
Senior forward Drew Hyams had a team-high six rebounds while also dropping in 4 points. Junior forward Justis Braden, who scored four points and had two assists, tied with Garrison and senior guard Cade McKinnon for second on the glass with four rebounds.
Sophomore guard Tate McGuire and senior forward Brett Buchanan each added three rebounds. McKinnon picked up two steals for the Eagles.
Liberty North traveled to Rockhurst Friday, Dec. 4 before hosting the Liberty North Invitational Tournament starting with a game against Kansas City Northeast 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 8 at Liberty North High School.
