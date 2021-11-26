Liberty North begins their 2021 basketball season in unfamiliar territory. The Eagles returned just one player from last year’s team that has been able to practice in the preseason. The rest of his returners are still playing football, head coach Cy Musser shared.
“We are missing anywhere from seven to 10 guys,” he said. “So, practice has been thin only having eight or nine guys in the gym right now.”
Musser explained those with the team now are getting a lot of reps in the gym to help prepare them for the upcoming season. Sophomore Quinton James is one of those players with junior varsity time under his belt who is benefiting from the extra experience.
“When those guys get back, we are going to have more games being played than practices,” Musser said. “We are going to be 24 to 27 practices behind. It’s going to be learning a lot in games and maximize practice time.”
In those practices, Musser has committed his team to being a hard-nosed defense that aim to make opposing teams frustrated, especially inside the paint.
“We want to force teams to settle for contested jump shots,” Musser said. “We don’t want you to be comfortable with what you do.”
This is Musser’s third season with the Eagles and his team’s strong defense will be on display to start the season against Rockhurst on Dec. 3.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.