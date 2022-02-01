LIBERTY — When he exited the locker room on Friday, Jan. 28, Liberty North’s Justis Braden had the largest smile ever draped across his face. With his smile intact, students still remained in the gym 20 minutes after the final whistle to cheer their senior forward on.
“It’s awesome, just to see everyone come down for the crosstown showdown,” Braden said. “No school has better support than we do.”
The Eagles upset the #2 ranked Blue Jays 48-45 in a jam-packed gym that saw Liberty North dictate the flow and speed of the entire game. It was a massive shot to end the third quarter by Braden that gave Liberty North momentum leading into the fourth quarter.
Braden drove to the rim splitting two defenders and made a tough basket that led to him being fouled earning the and-one finish. Liberty North led 34-21 at the end of the third quarter.
“I did not think that was going in,” Braden said. “I heard the whistle blow and I go, ‘oh, I made that, alright.’”
Leading into the fourth quarter, the Blue Jays mounted their comeback using the tandem of Bennett Stirtz and Luke Stubbs. The duo scored 36 of the 48 total points for Liberty. Stirtz was impressive as usual, using ball screens to roll to the rim or step back for a long jump shot.
As the fourth quarter continued, Liberty chipped away at the lead and were down by five points with under a minute to go. Stubbs hit a massive corner three-pointer to trail 45-42 with 29 seconds remaining. Liberty North followed with two made free-throws.
On the next possession with less than 10 seconds left, Stirtz made another 3-point shot to trail 47-15. Liberty North’s Trey Snyder stepped up to the free throw line, making one of the possible two shots. In the closing seconds, Stirtz received the ball at half court and had a good chance of tying the game, but the the shot would go off the back iron.
“It felt like a minute, longest two seconds I have ever been a part of,” Snyder said. “The first free-throw felt pretty good and the second free throw was like owwwww. I thought he made that last shot, I was getting nervous.”
Final: Liberty North 48-45 LibertyThe Eagles upset the Blue Jays!A pretty good look to tie the the game by Bennett Stirtz there at the end, but it was no good. pic.twitter.com/QvRUhjn9e6— Liam (@liamkeating7) January 29, 2022
As the buzzer rang, Liberty North upset their rival on their home floor for the first time in school history as Braden and Snyder finished with 17 points each. For head coach Cy Musser, the team came out with tremendous energy to start the game which led to the squad’s success.
“We knew at some point they were going to make a run,” Musser said. “Luckily, we held them to the very end and good enough to hang on. Super proud of our guys. It has been a grind, man that was a lot of fun.”
In the first half, Liberty North jumped out to a 12-4 lead at the end of the first quarter. In the second quarter, offensive was hard to come by for the Eagles as Liberty opened the quarter on a 9-2 start. The momentum swung back into Liberty North’s hands when Gabe Perry knocked down a long 3-pointer as the half time buzzer rang.
“Gabe Perry hitting that three at the end of the half was huge for us,” Musser said. “He came in off of the bench and I couldn’t be more happy for that kid because he has been grinding away at practice.”
Halftime: LN 21-16 Lib A HUGE 3pt shot by Gabe Perry! He closes the half to give the Eagles a 5 point lead!Much needed as the Eagles we’re struggling to score in the second quarter. pic.twitter.com/gfrrKclCFX— Liam (@liamkeating7) January 29, 2022
For Liberty, it’s their second loss in three games, but they still stand at an impressive 16-2 record. The win for the Eagles pushes their record to 8-9, including being winners of three of their last five games.
“I am happy for our seniors to be able to get that for them, but we may face them one to two more times,” Musser said. “We expect to battle.”
