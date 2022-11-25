LIBERTY — A new look to the Eagles’ offense is taking shape as the new season begins. Head coach Cy Musser enters his fourth year at the helm of Liberty North. As the seasons continue, his mark on the program is becoming more evident.
Musser explained the team is becoming more comfortable under his watch. The Eagles understand the way Musser coaches and what he expects, which makes practice, easier especially when they are short-handed.
Liberty North is missing key players on the roster due to the football team’s deep run in the playoffs. But, this has been a regular thing in Musser’s tenure with the school. He has learned from past years and figured out how to get the most out of his roster.
“We are getting a lot of reps in. These guys are maximizing their time here and trying to get ahead of the curve so they can help the guys along when we get them,” Musser said.
The Eagles are looking to play more intentionally in the paint and specifically around their post-up players. Musser explained that the team will be trying to play more around their big men, who are going to a crucial part of the team’s success this year.
“We got some tall guys, but we have always been a guard-oriented team because of personnel,” Musser said. “This year, we are going to use our bigs. I really like our core group of guys. They are bringing great energy to practice.”
One of those big men is junior Gabe Perry. The forward played varsity last season off of the bench. This year, his role is expected to increase. The new emphasis on big men excites Perry for this upcoming year. Melvin Laster II and Javon Smith are expected to return to the team, too.
“Especially with Melvin and Javon coming back this year, we have a lot more bigs so the focus around us is pretty big,” Perry said. “I think we can dominate the paint. I am excited to see what we can do.”
Cale Erickson is the lone senior on the roster. Last year, he came off the bench for Musser’s squad, but his presence is already being felt among the players in practice. On Thursday, Nov. 17, his leadership along with Perry’s was evident as they helped direct underclassmen.
“We lost a decent amount of guys last year,” Perry explained. “I think that we have a lot of good shooters on this team. I can’t name a single guy that can’t shoot. We have a lot of good shooters with a lot of good size.”
Liberty North begins the season on the road against Rockhurst on Friday, Dec. 2.
Liberty North’s first home game will be a part of their home invitational starting Tuesday, Dec. 6.
