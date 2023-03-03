GLADSTONE — Winning a title was always going to be an uphill climb for Liberty North (13-12). The Eagles’ season came to a close as they were defeated 71-44 by Oak Park (25-1) in the first round of the Class 6 District 8 Tournament on Wednesday, March 1.
The Northmen are currently ranked No. 3 in the state, according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. They lived up to that ranking as their full-court press and shot-making ability frustrated the Eagles. Head coach Cy Musser explained what made Oak Park difficult to deal with.
“We can’t simulate their athleticism in practice,” Musser said. “When they go four corners, it is really difficult, but our guys never wavered and never backed down. I am so proud.”
Liberty North senior Javon Smith battled all evening with the physical Oak Park team in the post. Smith finished with 14 points to lead the Eagles. He worked hard to put his body in the right position to collect offensive rebounds and create second-chance points, an area that Smith has excelled at all season.
“I feel like that we prepared really well for them, we saw on film that they were pretty athletic,” Smith said. “I want to thank the Lord for blessing me with good teammates, coaches and managers. We had a lot of ups and downs, but that is sports.”
Oak Park forced turnover after turnover, especially in the second half. Liberty North trailed by only seven points at halftime, but when the third quarter came, Oak Park reared their ugly head.
The Northmen were led by one of the state’s top players, Corbin Allen. The sophomore scored 30 points to lead all scorers. His older brother, Winston Allen, added 10 points. Winston, a senior, recently received a scholarship offer to play basketball next year at William Jewell.
This has been a season filled with ups and downs for the Eagles. From the emotional cancer games against Liberty to the always important William Jewell Holiday Classic, Liberty North has played against the tough competition. This competition is what breeds success, according to Musser.
“To come out of this season with a winning record in our conference and district, there is a lot of positives,” Musser shared. “This was an awesome group, they got me through one of the hardest things that I have ever been through. I will forever be grateful because they were there for me in a huge way.”
When the final horn blared and Oak Park was named the winner, Musser and senior Cale Erickson shared a touching moment at the end of the bench. Erickson explained that Musser has had a tremendous impact on him during his time at Liberty North. From the classroom to the court, he has valued their relationship.
“We have the same love of the game, it was a lot of fun playing for him,” Erickson said emotionally. “We just kept getting closer and closer. I see him every day and our bond is just so close.”
Next year will bring excitement for Liberty North as key players Kale Staats, Gabe Perry and Jack Huyser will return. This loss will sting, but the future is bright for this crop of Liberty North athletes.
