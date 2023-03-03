Liberty North's Cale Erickson makes a tough pass to Ryne Jensen for basket against Oak Park on Wednesday, March 1. 

GLADSTONE — Winning a title was always going to be an uphill climb for Liberty North (13-12). The Eagles’ season came to a close as they were defeated 71-44 by Oak Park (25-1) in the first round of the Class 6 District 8 Tournament on Wednesday, March 1.

The Northmen are currently ranked No. 3 in the state, according to the Missouri Basketball Coaches Association. They lived up to that ranking as their full-court press and shot-making ability frustrated the Eagles. Head coach Cy Musser explained what made Oak Park difficult to deal with.

Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North's Javon Smith during the Class District 8 first round against Oak Park on Wednesday, March 1. 
Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North head coach Cy Musser and senior Cale Erickson share a moment at the end the Eagles first round loss to Oak Park on Wednesday, March 1. 
Liberty North Basketball

Liberty North's Kale Staats during the Class 6 District 8 first round game against Oak Park on Wednesday, March 1. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.