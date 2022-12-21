KANSAS CITY — Liberty is back on track after a challenging victory in the 12 Courts of Christmas event. The Blue Jays defeated Van Buren on Tuesday, Dec. 20. Liberty won by a final score of 71-60 over their opponents from Arkansas.
The opening of the game was favorable for Liberty as they led 26-14 at the end of the first quarter. The ball was zipping around and shots were falling. The energy was the main reason for the success, according to junior Zak Aganovic.
“Our energy and when we play together, we can score everything,” he said.
The second quarter was the complete opposite. The Blue Jays struggled to make open shots. They did not make the open pass and frustration started to mount for them. The Pointers started the second quarter on a 13-0 run as Liberty went 0-9 from the field. The final basket fell for Van Buren as they took a 34-32 lead into halftime.
“Stupid turnovers, which led them to easy fast-break points,” senior Kai Bennett said of the quarter. “It seems like we also have one bad quarter. So, we got that bad quarter out of the way and lets put our foot back on the pedal.”
Liberty refocused to get back into their winning ways. The two teams battled back and forth in the third quarter. The biggest shot came from JJ Price as he nailed an elbow 3-pointer to tie the game at 45 all. The Blue Jays led 50-49 as second-chance points became an important piece to the team’s identity.
In the fourth quarter, second-chance points were necessary to secure the win. Aganovic was everywhere down low for Liberty. He was corralling offensive boards and either putting the ball into the hoop or getting to the free-throw line. He finished with a time-high 14 points with eight coming in the second half.
“We want to play through him, there is an emphasis to give him the ball,” head coach Joe Price said. “He has gotten better just like everyone else. He has put together a couple of really nice games together.”
Late in the game, Liberty nailed their free-throws and sent Van Buren packing with an 11-point win. This was an important win for the Blue Jays because it snapped a three-game losing streak. This win sets the team up with confidence, an important component to the Blue Jays’ success.
Aganovic led the team in scoring, but four other Liberty players reach double figures. Kale Mortimer, Edric Binagi, Adam Fuller and JJ Price all scored 10 points in the win.
“The guys have been frustrated not being able to finish. It felt like we had a chance to really win our last three games,” Price said. “So to be able to finally do that is huge for our confidence moving forward.”
The Blue Jays will be back in action in the William Jewell Holiday Classic. They will face Grain Valley in the opening round on Wednesday, Dec. 28.
“With a good ranked team coming up in the William Jewell Tournament, Grain Valley,” Bennett said. “We needed that boost of confidence back in ourselves.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.