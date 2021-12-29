LIBERTY— The Blue Jays entered their pregame routine as normal before their first game of the William Jewell Holiday Classic against Grain Valley on Tuesday night. But, there was one noticeable difference, the white headbands that each player wore.
No, this was not a part of an elaborate showboating exercise where the players wanted to draw attention to themselves. It was about more than just the sport of basketball.
David McDorman has been a proud supporter of the Blue Jays and friend of head coach Roger Stirtz. Heartbreaking news came upon the McDorman family when they found out that their son, Jack, was diagnosed with a brain tumor. Liberty’s game against Grain Valley was more than just any old game, but a game for a family that has done so much for the Liberty community.
“This was about recognizing a family that needs our thoughts and prayers,” Stirtz said. “Playing for something bigger than the game.”
Tonight we play for Jack and the McDorman Family! Go Jack!! https://t.co/4EhxRHcMxU pic.twitter.com/htPWjqPAXi— Liberty Bball (@LHSBasketball) December 29, 2021
The Blue Jays started the game on the right foot as they were able to maneuver past their opponent with an eight point lead at the end of the first quarter. It was led by Bennett Stirtz who ended the first half with 11 points. The way he commands the offense in a fluid motion is a style of play that the coaching staff put into effect years ago. This style of offense has very few structured plays and relies on the trust of their players to make the right decisions.
“You can shut plays down, it’s harder to shut players down,” Stirtz said. “Our thing is to teach them the right way to play, how to play without the basketball. We think better players are better than better plays.”
Q2 4:45: Lib 21-9 GVA wonderful example of the free flowing and selfish basketball that Liberty possesses. Doesn’t matter who scores or who touches the ball, it’s all about finding the open guy. Contagious basketball is fun basketball. pic.twitter.com/Vlv8qDQcJU— Liam (@liamkeating7) December 29, 2021
Liberty led 33-16 at the halftime break, but it was the defensive efforts that was most impressive in the second half. Led by, Karson Milbrandt, the Blue Jays surrendered only seven total points in the second half.
Milbrandt looked strong the entire night as he was able to carve his way into the lane, but also stepping out to make some long three pointers. He finished with a game-high 16 points on 6-10 shooting.
“We’ve got two really good guards in Bennett and Luke. When you are on the court, you just have to get open because they will find you,” Milbrandt said. “I was able to spot up and shoot the long ball.”
Liberty finished off Grain Valley by playing every player on its roster as they cruised to a 62-23 win in the opening game of the tournament.
The Blue Jays played for something bigger than their sport on Tuesday night. They played for each other, their community and a loving family. This support from the Blue Jays will continue as they face Oak Park in the next round of the tournament at William Jewell on Wednesday night.
