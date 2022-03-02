KANSAS CITY—“You going to make me relive this,” Liberty head coach Roger Stirtz said with a laugh.
The Blue Jays battled North Kansas City in the semifinals of the Class 6 District 8 tournament on Tuesday, March 1. Liberty held onto the 54-48 win after the Hornets came back from a 18-point lead in the second half.
With three minutes remaining in the third quarter, Liberty turned the ball over against the Hornets stingy defense. North Kansas City transition into a wide open dunk, but it rimmed out. The Blue Jays came back the other way where Spencer Blaine drilled the 3-point shot to give Liberty a 18-point, the largest of the game. A huge momentum turn that felt like the end of North Kansas City’s grasp on the game, but the Hornets had other ideas.
The come back was on for the Hornets, halfway through the fourth quarter, they trimmed Liberty’s lead to three points after going on a 21-6 run. North Kansas City was strong with their full court defense causing turnovers and getting into the paint.
“They are really good team and play together really well,” starting guard Bennett Stirtz said. “It’s tough guarding them.”
Another basket for North Kansas City cut the lead to just two points for the Hornets. The ball was in hands of the Hornets with a little over 30 seconds remaining in the game when the Hornets were called for traveling.
The Blue Jays called a timeout with a key possession ensuing. Stirtz received the ball and dove hard at the basket and was fouled. Stirtz made the tough basket which sent him to the line for the three point play. This basket was massive as the lead was pushed to five points for the Blue Jays which was too much for the Hornets to overcome.
“I kind of had a feeling, if we lined up in this formation, what they would do and we wanted to exploit that,” Roger Stirtz said. “We have never practiced that play, we don’t have a name for it and they executed it well.”
The pure definition of survive and advance was on full display for Liberty as they played in a sold out Park Hill gymnasium where at times it was deafening, but having the composure to come away with the victory was important according to Bennett Stirtz.
“You just have to keep your composure in one of the loudest gyms that I have ever been in,” Stirtz said. “We cut it close, but we kept our composure at the end when it mattered the most.”
Stirtz led the way for the Blue Jays with a game high 21 points while Karson Milbrandt had 15 points and Blaine finished with eight points. Roger Stirtz asked for more players to step up in the scoring column after their win against Liberty North on Saturday, Feb. 26. He received that boost from Milbrandt and Blaine all evening which he was very pleased with.
“I think Karson was really big in terms of of hitting some corner 3’s,” Roger Stirtz said. “Spencer got involved and I thought he was really good on the boards. Dylan grabbed his share of the boards.”
One of Liberty’s players that is not often in the score sheet, but has been crucial to the team’s success has been Dylan Gormont. The rim protecting center has been a vital player in collecting rebounds and affecting shots near the basket, a role that he truly enjoys.
Gormont stepped up in a big way for Liberty as the athletic Hornets squad was in and around the hoop all evening, but Gormont was there to face them with little fear.
“I knew that I had to play defense and they have really athletics bigs and I knew I had to step up,” Gormont said. “I don’t need to score, I just need to play defense.”
The win for Liberty sets them up in the district championship game against another heavy weight opponent, Staley. The Blue Jays and Falcons have met once this season with Staley grabbing the 16 point win.
“I’m looking forward to it,” Bennett Stirtz said. “We’ll celebrate this one tonight and we’ll get onto Staley tomorrow.”
Tip-off for Liberty and Staley is slated for Friday, March 4 at 7 p.m. at Park Hill High School.
