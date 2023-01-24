Liberty's Kale Mortimer nails a 3-pointer to tie the game at 43. This came late in the fourth quarter against William Chrisman in the third-place game of the C.W. Stessman Invitational on Friday, Jan. 20. 

LIBERTY — The Blue Jays used a massive fourth-quarter run over William Chrisman to snag third place in their home tournament, the C.W. Stessman Invitational. Liberty won 53-44 on Friday, Jan. 20.

Liberty trailed 24-26 at halftime as it was a fairly equal game in the first half. The Blue Jays opened the game strong as they went 4-for-4 from the field. They cooled off as the Bears made a run of their own to take the lead from the host team.

