LIBERTY — Leaning on leadership is something Liberty looks to do this season as the Blue Jays bring back key players for the 2021 basketball season. The Blue Jays are coming off of a year making the state championship game, but fell to Kickapoo in the final game.
Head coach Roger Stirtz said he didn’t do much coaching during the jamboree Thursday, Nov. 18, but he wanted his guys to execute and gain experience on their own.
“This was an opportunity to play against some other competition and watch film on us,” Stirtz said. “The little things are so important in our game, getting in the right spots defensively and rebounding the ball well.”
The Blue Jays will try to take those focuses to the regular season and learn how to make in-game adjustments.
“For a veteran group that we have that needs to take place,” Stirtz said, “we have to be able to recognize what’s working, what isn’t working and counteract that with something better to improve our opportunities.”
Leading Liberty this year will be Stirtz’s son, Bennett, and Luke Stubbs. The senior duo’s leadership will be pivotal. Stubbs said the team has been establishing plays during practice and working on conditioning.
“We have been getting up and down and getting a feel for some of the younger guys,” Stubbs said. “I feel confident that when we get comfortable in the varsity setting that we’ll be good.”
Each team is trying to win a championship, that’s the goal for Liberty of course, but they are building something else that’s just as important.
“Brotherhood,” Bennett said. “Just be the best version of us and be a part of this team and have fun.”
Liberty’s first game will be against Kearney on Dec. 2 on the road. The Blue Jays first game at home will take place on Jan. 3 against Lee’s Summit North.
