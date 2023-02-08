LIBERTY — Emotions on the court and off filled Liberty North’s Fieldhouse on Friday, Feb. 3. The Eagles hosted crosstown rival Liberty in a low-scoring defensive affair. The Blue Jays won 40-31 in front of a standing-room-only crowd.
Liberty went on a 16-1 run that lasted over 12 minutes of action in the first half. The Blue Jays did enough on the offensive end to get the job done, but it all started on the defensive side. Junior Edric Binagi led the team with 10 points, but that wasn’t what he emphasized following the game.
“We were the more physical team, I feel like,” he declared. “We were the better team tonight.”
Liberty head coach Joe Price echoed Binagi’s sentiments. He shared how proud he was of his team as they forced Liberty North to shoot just 31% from the field.
“This was one of the best games that we played defensively,” Price said. “We were very detailed in our assignments. They were locked in and ready. We had energy the whole game.”
The big boost for the Blue Jays came off of the bench. JJ Price, son of the head coach, scored nine options on 3-for-6 shooting including two big 3-point shots in the first half. He enjoys coming off the bench and the ability to get the team excited when he steps on the floor.
“There is less pressure when coming off of the bench,” JJ said. “I just tried to come out with a lot of energy.”
Liberty North struggled to get into the half-court offense as they scored just five first-half points.
After halftime adjustments, the Eagles came roaring back in the third quarter. They went on an 11-1 run led by Javon Smith. Smith led the Eagles with nine points.
“We had a hard time getting it inside because the ball was sticking. We need to get the ball moving side to side,” Liberty North head coach Cy Musser explained. “We talk about these things and we just need to continue working so we can get better at.”
After Liberty North’s run, Liberty settled in, outscoring the Eagles 8-4 to close out the third quarter.
This was also the Defeat All Cancer Game. It was an emotional game for everyone in attendance as those who have been affected by the disease were honored prior to the game. Standing in unison, fans of the Eagles and Blue Jays clapped and applauded in a special moment.
During this moment of applause, the screen showed photos of Musser’s mother, Lynn Musser.
She passed away earlier this year after battling cancer.
“Coach Price reached out about a month ago. I didn’t know they were going to do the moment with my mom. It caught me off guard,” Musser said emotionally. “It was really touching, really special. It was something that I will really cherish and that I am really grateful for.”
Price echoed Musser’s thoughts explaining how important of an evening it was to show community pride.
“Cancer affects everybody and we thought what a great opportunity to get the whole community to rally together,” Price said. “We want to beat them more than anybody else, they want to beat us more than anybody else, but we can all come together for a cause like cancer.”
