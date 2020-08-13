Liberty's Booker commits to play basketball at Central Methodist

LIBERTY — Liberty boys basketball guard/forward Jermaine Booker announced his commitment to play basketball at Central Methodist University in 2020-21.
Booker averaged 7.0 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.4 assists during his senior season as the Blue Jays went 21-7 on their way to a district championship.
“I want to first off thank God for blessing me and putting me in a position to play basketball at the next level,” Booker said in a tweet. “Thank you to my parents for supporting me through everything in life as well as all my friends, family and teammates. Thank you to all my coaches from the very beginning to now for preparing me to get to this point.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.