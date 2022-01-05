LIBERTY — Starting 10-0 on the season is hard, especially when you are playing good teams. Liberty is doing just that as they have started their year with a long week streak that includes a trophy.
The Blue Jays were able to cap off 2021 by winning the William Jewell Holiday Classic on Thursday, Dec. 30. Liberty dismantled Park Hill South 64-34 in the title game as Bennett Stirtz and Luke Stubbs each had 18 points. Stirtz went 7-10 from the field as Stubbs shot 8-12 in an efficient showcase.
Stirtz was named the Most Valuable Player in the Holley Division while Stubbs earned the honor of being a part of the All-Tournament Team. This was the first championship won by Liberty in the William Jewell Holiday Classic since 2006.
On Tuesday, the Blue Jays kept their momentum going as they took care of Lee’s Summit North 67-43. Stubbs was electric once again as he made 23 points on 10-14 shooting which included adding seven assists to his stat line.
It was the defense that shined for the Blue Jays. Liberty surrendered only eight points to the Broncos in the first and fourth quarters combined. Stirtz added 15 points while Karson Milbrandt was also in double figures with 12 points on 6-10 shooting as he continues to score the ball well.
Liberty will bring their 10-0 record on the road against Blue Springs South in their next game on Friday, Jan. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.