KEARNEY— Happiness, euphoria, heartbreak and frustration; Kearney felt all of these emotions in their 63-53 overtime loss to St. Joseph Lafayette on Tuesday night in the opening round of the Kearney Classic.
Down two points with the ball in their hands, Kearney had the final chance to tie the game and send it to overtime. Manny Linthacum took the ball on the left wing and brought it into the lane, but was stopped by the defense. Linthacum handed the ball off to Braxton Page who took a very difficult contested shot over the Fighting Irish defense on the baseline. The shot went in as Kearney fans cheered their loudest of the evening as the crowd was treated to extra basketball.
“Braxton ended up catching it and I was like, ‘Braxton, go make a play,’” head coach Dillon Starzl said. “He’s playing with a lot of confidence right now, he’s playing really well.”
Page was coming off of a 21-point game against Ruskin and against the Fighting Irish, Page poured in 17.
For how awesome the Bulldogs played down the stretch of regulation, the opposite can be said in overtime. Kearney struggled to bring the ball up the floor and turned it over one too many times as the Fighting Irish outscored Kearney 15-5 in the extra period.
“I was frustrated in overtime, but I need to think of the positives,” Starzl said. “Lafayette is good, they are a top 25 team in the city. They are really solid team and we competed.”
It was the loss of starting point guard Davin Hanna that led to these struggles down the stretch. Hanna is out with an injury, but other players were able to step up in his absence like Braxton Breedlove. The senior scored 12 points including a huge and-one basket in the final minutes of regulation to boost the Bulldogs.
“He was our starting point guard when I was coaching JV his sophomore year. He is used to handling the ball a little bit. He still makes me nervous at times,” Starzl said laughing. “He can shoot that thing and he can finish with the best of them. He’s our motor, he gets us going.”
The loss for Kearney hands them a three game losing streak and their third loss in overtime this year.
The Bulldogs will be back against Truman on the consolation bracket of the Kearney Classic on Thursday, Jan. 13.
“I am proud of our growth,” Starzl said. “I can’t complain, we have grown even from our last game. Proud of our effort and how we played for four quarters. Just couldn’t get it going in overtime.”
