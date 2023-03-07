Smithville's Ryker Edwards throws down a dunk over Pembroke Hill during the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Monday, March 6. 

PLATTE CITY — The odds were stacked against the Warriors from the moment they stepped on the court in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, March 6. No matter the outcome, they were already winners. The team broke many records this year and will go down in history as one of the best teams Smithville has seen.

The Warriors went toe-to-toe against Pembroke Hill in the district title game. The Raiders, who went to the final four last year, came out on top over Smithville 70-54. Pembroke Hill has a talented roster, but the Warriors never backed down.

Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Toby Ford celebrates after making a 3-pointer against Pembroke Hill in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Saturday, March 6. 
Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Caleb Donnell shoots a floater against Pembroke Hill in the Class 5 District 8 Championship on Monday, March 6. 
Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Ryker Edwards and head coach Eric Bennaka share a moment after losing to Pembroke Hill on Monday, March 6. 

