PLATTE CITY — The odds were stacked against the Warriors from the moment they stepped on the court in the Class 5 District 8 Championship game on Monday, March 6. No matter the outcome, they were already winners. The team broke many records this year and will go down in history as one of the best teams Smithville has seen.
The Warriors went toe-to-toe against Pembroke Hill in the district title game. The Raiders, who went to the final four last year, came out on top over Smithville 70-54. Pembroke Hill has a talented roster, but the Warriors never backed down.
“It is a testament that you can still be a high school basketball player. We are not a bunch of AAU kids, we have a couple that play,” Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka said. “It is okay to be a high school basketball player who shows up at high school camp, plays other sports. You can compete with anybody as long as you do it together.”
Smithville jumped out to an early lead in the first few moments of a fast-paced game as senior guard Caleb Donnell started to impose his will. Donnell was key in getting the offense moving, especially in transition. He made a difficult layup with 4 minutes to play in the first half, which gave Smithville a 16-14 lead.
That was when the Raiders showed their basketball talent. Pembroke Hill has plenty of options on the offensive end including twin brothers, Devin and Darin Conley. Devin committed to Emporia State to play basketball and Darin committed to Ball State to play football. But, it wasn’t only the Conley’s who played well, but their sharp-shooting forward, Max Sprott.
Sprott scored 15 points in the first half to lead all scorers, all of them coming from behind the 3-point line. Following Donnell’s basket, Sprott ignited the Raiders’ offense and catapulted them on an 18-4 run to close out the first half. Pembroke Hill led 32-18 at intermission.
The Raiders’ run in the second quarter proved to be the difference. Each time the Warriors made their own run, it was countered by a basket from Pembroke Hill.
The biggest highlight for Smithville came in the third quarter when Ryker Edwards threw down a monstrous dunk in transition over Devin Conley. Edwards finished with 11 points and seven rebounds. Donnell scored 23 points to lead the Warriors. The Conley brothers accounted for 42 of Pembroke Hill’s 70 points.
Emotions came over many of the Smithville players and coaching staff as hundreds of fans applauded the team as they walked off the floor for the final time. Smithville won the conference championship this year, the first time since 1999. This was also their deepest run in the playoffs since 2006.
“We just keep working every day, from the coaching staff to the kids,” Bennaka said. “(We have) pride in our kids. What a program-changing group they were. It is why they are going to be successful in life, too.”
