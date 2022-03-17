Liberty, Liberty North, Smithville and Kearney were all honored for their impressive seasons on all-district teams that came out on March 7. The four schools also received high recognition for play at the conference level, which was announced March 9.
Eagles
Liberty North’s assistant head coach Rob James was named Coach of the Year for the Suburban Gold All-Conference team. Following James, Liberty North’s Justis Braden and Trey Snyder were named to the all-conference team.
The Eagles ended their season with a record of 12-13.
Blue Jays
At Liberty, Bennett Stirtz, Luke Stubbs and Karson Milbrandt were named for their impressive play to the all-conference team. Spencer Blaine was also nominated for the honorable mention portion of the all-conference awards list.
In the Class 6 District 8 All-District team award, Stirtz, Stubbs and Braden all collected this honor. Milbrandt earned the all-district honorable mention award.
Warriors & Bulldogs
The Suburban Conference Blue Division nominated Smithville’s Ryker Edwards as a part of their first-team award. Kearney’s Ashton Holloway and Smithville’s Keltin Nitsche earned the second-team nod. Kearney’s Davin Hanna and Smithville’s Cody Simoncic rounded out the list with honorable mention.
Edwards and Holloway were also named to the Class 5 District 8 All-District team for their strong offensive contributions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.