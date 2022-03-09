LIBERTY — It was announced on Wednesday, March 9, Liberty head basketball coach Roger Stirtz is stepping down.
The Blue Jays head coach has been with the program since 2000 and has boosted the team to five district championships along with two state finale appearances.
The Blue Jays finished the 2022 season with a record of 25-3, which ended in a district championship loss to Staley. However, Liberty was able to capture the Suburban Gold Conference Championship.
While Stirtz ends his career as the coach of Liberty's boys basketball team, his son, Bennett, will also be graduating from the high school. Bennett was a stand-out performer this year for the Blue Jays, leading them in scoring.
Bennett shared what it has been like to play for his father after the loss to Staley on Friday, March 4.
“I’m going to miss playing with him, I wouldn’t be the player that I am and the person that I am, especially, without him,” Bennett said. “He has made the biggest impact on me.”
This is a developing story and more details will be released as they become available.
Thank you Coach Stirtz for 28 wonderful years!! You will be greatly missed! @LIBERTYSCHOOLS @LHSJAYS @LTownSection @LHSBasketball @Blue_Jay_Nation @810varsity @myCTsports @KCStarHS @TuckerTm pic.twitter.com/MXYJVHuVf9— LHS Athletics (@LHSBlueJays) March 9, 2022
