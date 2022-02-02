KEARNEY — Momentum-swinging plays are the real deal and Kearney fell on the opposite side of one during their 46-66 loss to Ruskin Tuesday, Feb. 1.
In the second quarter, Kearney led by a point when a Ruskin missed field goal followed by a put-back dunk in the final 3 minutes of the first half. The dunk was followed by a Kearney turnover that led to a Ruskin alley-oop all in the span of 30 seconds.
Ruskin closed the half on a 9-2 run that gave the Golden Eagles the 31-25 lead at the break. Bulldogs head coach Dillon Starzl said his team can’t relax against good teams, especially Ruskin.
“Tonight, we played in spurts — like in the first quarter, I thought we played pretty well,” he said. “We are right there at times against some really good basketball teams. We keep telling them to play to exhaustion, together, having fun and doing the little things.”
Kearney battled back in the third quarter, but turnovers plagued the Bulldogs at key times. This led to easy baskets in transition for Ruskin.
“We were able to fight back and make it into an eight-point game, which is great to see,” Starzl said. “But, then they turned the heat up a little bit and we talked about it, we have to be able to take care of the ball.”
In the second half, there was a glimmer of hope as Kearney’s Ashton Holloway, Davin Hanna and Braxton Page all made deep 3-pointers in consecutive possessions that gave the Bulldogs a chance. But, Ruskin answered each shot to keep even with Kearney.
This efficiency on the offensive end is in the DNA of Kearney, but they need to do it for a full 32 minutes, Starzl shared.
“If we have an open three, we are going to shoot it,” Starzl said. “We tell our guys, ‘shoot the ball with confidence.’”
The turnovers and missed shots led to the demise of the Bulldogs against Ruskin as they lost their fourth straight game.
But, moments of greatness such as deep shots and movement of the basketball should give this team hope which will be needed in their next game as they face a formidable opponent in Platte County on Friday, Feb. 4.
