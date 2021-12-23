Editor's Note: As part of the Courier-Tribune's year in review coverage for 2021, we asked athletics programs in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools to tell us who their "unsung heroes" are, those worthy of recognition but whose efforts are often behind the scenes. This is Liberty's story.
LIBERTY — Culture inside a locker room is often created by a coach who does things the right way. But, there are other times where a player creates the culture through leadership and unselfish behavior that is too powerful to be unnoticed.
Qualities of selflessness and positivity are traits of Liberty’s Cam Lawson, who stars as a lineman on the Blue Jays' football team and plays basketball. Lawson is also a teacher’s assistant in algebra 2 classes.
Recently, Lawson’s ability on the field was noticed by colleges throughout the country. He decided to commit to Southeast Missouri State, but what the Redhawks don’t know, is they are receiving a student-athlete that is much more than his toughness on the gridiron.
Excited to announce that I will be furthering my academic and athletic career as a Redhawk! #LetsSoar pic.twitter.com/tYBp1zI3Ju— Cameron Lawson (@Cam_Lawson_) December 11, 2021
Lawson is a future Eagle Scout close to achieving the esteemed award who needs to meet only a few more objectives. He is planning on work at his church, Liberty United Methodist, to fulfill his final project to become an Eagle Scout.
“It’s been a big thing with my uncles, one of them is an Eagle Scout,” Lawson said. “There is an outdoor sanctuary where my church wants benches and a podium to be put up, so I said I’d do that.”
The senior at Liberty High is heavily involved in his youth group at Liberty United Methodist. He’s completed countless tasks to help his community. One of Lawson’s favorite moments was working on a Saturday to put together rice meals and dehydrated food.
“These were handed out from our church to an organization that gave them to people in need at homeless shelters,” Lawson said. “It was an easy way for people to gain access to a meal.”
Lawson shared he was born into a family with a solid foundation full of love and care. He volunteers to give back to those not as lucky.
“I was born into a very good situation. A lot of people weren’t,” Lawson said. “I have noticed that as I’ve grown up. My parents raised me to know that, some people aren’t as fortunate as you and we want you to be able to help them out.”
In his latest service work, Lawson and his basketball teammates took part in delivering food boxes to those in need. Lawson said basketball coach Roger Stirtz was a key part in sharing with him that it is necessary to help those in need.
We appreciate our partnership with the Sertoma Club to help deliver food to our community. What our guys did this morning is a great example of what our program is about. We’re fortunate to have quality guys who want to give back to their community. Well done!#TheBlueJayWay pic.twitter.com/l2VvKtNWTe— Liberty Bball (@LHSBasketball) December 11, 2021
“A lot of people do not get other human interaction,” Lawson said. “It’s really cool to just sit down and talk with somebody and hear their story.”
Lawson’s dedication to service of others has not gone unnoticed. Football coach Chad Frigon explained that Lawson always puts others before himself.
“It’s very evident that he is not about himself, but about the people around him,” Frigon said. “It shows other people that he values them and allows them to reach their potential.”
As Lawson finishes his career in the classroom and in Liberty athletics, he is known throughout the halls as a selfless person, ready to do what is needed for someone else.
“Being ingrained that I need to be a leader on and off the field has been showed to me through family, coaches, teachers and pastors,” Lawson said.
