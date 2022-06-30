SMITHVILLE — With so many different sports camps happening through summer, it can be overwhelming for someone to try to choose the right one. But for Smithville, the answer was easy. For the first time, under head coach Eric Bennaka, the boy’s basketball team headed to their first camp.
The location: Lawerence, Kansas, to learn from the defending national champions Kansas Jayhawks. Bennaka and his staff chose the KU camp for its proximity, but also their love of Jayhawk basketball.
The Warriors sent 30 players to the camp. It gave them an opportunity to live in the dorms and play in the historic Allen Field House. On one of the early mornings, Bennaka entered the field house, a place he always dreamed of playing and coaching in.
“I went to center court and I started looking around. There was not one other soul in the gym,” Bennaka shared. “To be in that historic building, one that I grew going to as a kid, seeing the sunrise coming through the old windows was a really special moment.”
While Bennaka had his own special experience, he also was able to witness the fun his players were having. His players were able to meet others from across the Midwest and with one another. Bennaka explained during the trip, he encountered different players and personalities that will help him better understand his team.
One thing he learned was the importance of two incoming seniors. Ty Adkins and Caleb Donnell were pegged on the trip as leaders, a duo that younger players look to for help and encouragement.
“You pick up on small little things that each player does and we are able to coach them on it,” Bennaka said. “We sat down with those two guys and really talk to them and have a great conversation. That was one of the most memorable moments.”
Throughout the camp, Kansas head coach Bill Self walked around, watching players and enjoying his time with coaches. Bennaka shared that Self even watched his junior varsity squad compete.
“I could not have been happier and more impressed with those guys being out and about. It didn’t matter if you were the biggest school there or the smallest school there,” Bennaka said. “He was there in the morning watching JV kids by himself. He could not have been kinder.”
The trip to the camp allowed Bennaka and his staff to learn more about their players while also creating lifelong memories.
