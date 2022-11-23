SMITHVILLE — The Warriors’ hoops season is in full swing as head coach Eric Bennaka brings back a host of players from last year along with some fresh new faces. Last year, the Warriors finished the season with a loss in the district semifinals against William Chrisman.
The one problem for Smithville has been the deep run that the football team is currently on. A blessing and a curse, it’s great for the kids to keep playing football, but it’s always a challenge to get the full team on the right track. Bennaka explained that it could be worse, but the community of coaches around the high school has a clear understanding of selflessness when it comes to situations like this.
“When the football guys come back, we are going to have to figure that out,” he said. “But, if our football team is not in the playoffs, that will be a big change for us. This is all that we know. All this means is that more kids get more reps.”
The full squad will return once football is over, but key players have been practicing since day one. The main player this year for Smithville will be Ryker Edwards. The standout basketball and baseball player has seen his fair share of varsity minutes. This year, he is focusing on one thing, commitment to leadership.
The Warriors have seen firsthand the growth of Edwards’ leadership skills. This is something that has impressed Bennaka and it looks to be a factor that will lead to the team’s success.
“He has taken it upon himself more to be more of a leader and to take on more leadership responsibilities,” Bennaka said. “He has been great about being more vocal; he will start practice and run the stretching lines. That’s the best part.”
Edwards will be guiding a young team that will see many first-year varsity players, including freshman AJ Mason. The outstanding point guard is the son of assistant coach Tee Mason. Bennaka said Mason will be coming off the bench and will play minutes with the varsity team. Edwards has been an important part of Mason’s understanding of Smithville basketball so far in the preseason.
“I am trying to give all of my knowledge to the younger guys like AJ Mason,” Edwards said. “He has great skills and he can dribble the ball really well. It’s important for me to give him everything that I have learned so that he can be the best.”
Toby Ford and Spencer Engle played for the varsity team last year. They should have more of an impact this upcoming season. Ford has played well with his summer club team, according to Bennaka. His 3-point shot and ability to create off the dribble were on display in the jamboree on Nov. 16. Engle looked strong in the post as he will be an important presence inside the lane on defense and offense for the Warriors.
“We want to enjoy our 110 days together, that is really all it is. We don’t get to do this for a lot,” Bennaka said. “Try to hold each other to our expectations and standards, let the chips fall to where they may.”
Smithville opens up the season against Benton in the opening round of the 94th annual Savannah Invitational on Tuesday, Nov. 29.
“I am more motivated than I have ever been right now,” Edwards said. “This is my last year and everyone else is excited, too. We believe that we are going to be really good this year.”
