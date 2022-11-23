SMITHVILLE — The Warriors’ hoops season is in full swing as head coach Eric Bennaka brings back a host of players from last year along with some fresh new faces. Last year, the Warriors finished the season with a loss in the district semifinals against William Chrisman.

The one problem for Smithville has been the deep run that the football team is currently on. A blessing and a curse, it’s great for the kids to keep playing football, but it’s always a challenge to get the full team on the right track. Bennaka explained that it could be worse, but the community of coaches around the high school has a clear understanding of selflessness when it comes to situations like this.

