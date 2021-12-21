The Warriors were able to escape the hands of Savannah in a 41-32 win on Friday, Dec. 17, as Smithville used their fifth different starting lineup already this season.
Smithville used a full court press to confuse Savannah and gain a couple of turnovers that led to easy baskets especially in the first quarter. The home team was able to hit a last second three-point shot to cut the Warriors lead to two points at the end of the opening quarter.
In the second quarter, Smithville took the ball inside relentlessly as they were able to make the easy basket or head to the free throw line. Behind strong defensive play that quarter, Smithville led 22-14 entering the halftime break.
Savannah hung around in the third quarter as they tried to make a push including another last second bucket to bring the game to a 7 point difference. In fourth quarter, Smithville was able to ice it and finish off Savannah in the victory.
No Donny or Ryker tonight and it was our 5th different starting lineup in 6 games because of a state title run, injuries or flu but…Warriors win, 41-32! It wasn’t the prettiest game but we had fun making our adjustments and we were great teammates all night long! Gritty! #US— Smithville Basketball (@SmithvilleHoops) December 18, 2021
The Warriors will be back in action against Ballard at the Twelve Courts of Christmas Tournament at the Hy-Vee Arena on Wednesday, Dec. 22.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.