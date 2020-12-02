Smithville boys hoops lose top scorers, return key core

SMITHVILLE — In the team’s second season under head coach Eric Bennaka, the Smithville basketball team will stay focused on its goal of winning a district championship.
The Warriors improved their year-over-year record by three games last season when they finished 7-16, but now the team will need to make another leap despite losing their top two scorers from a season ago.
Paxton Payne, 11.3 points per game, and Tucker Sharpe, 8.6 points per game, moved on along with fellow 2020 graduates Dakota Brown and Jerrin Clark.
Smithville is not quite in a rebuild though. Sophomore Ryker Edwards already showed breakout potential as a freshman with his stat line of 7.2 points, 3.0 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Brad Schram will look to improve his 5.6 points and 2.3 rebounds from a season ago, as will Nick Dakon with his 5.2 points and 1-plus marks in rebounds, assists and steals. Junior Keltin Nitsche, Cody Simoncic and Rhett Foster aim to carve out more playing time as well.
Smithville got its season started with 62-59 loss to Benton on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in the opener of the Savannah Tournament. The team will play their next game on Thursday at Savannah High School.
The Warriors will have their home opener against St. Pius X at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, at Smithville High School.
