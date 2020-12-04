Smithville boys hoops rebound from loss to open Savannah Tournament

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys basketball started off the season with split results after the team’s first two games in the Savannah Tournament.
The Warriors fell short against Benton 62-59 Tuesday, Dec. 1 at Savannah High School, but recovered with a 54-39 victory over Chillicothe the next night.
Smithville had kept things even at 12-12 through the first quarter against Benton before the Cardinals outscored the Warriors by 7 points in the second to take a 30-23 lead into the break.
Smithville responded with an 18-14 third quarter but were unable to gain ground in the final frame as the Cardinals closed out the game.
The Warriors completely flipped the script against Chillicothe as they took an 18-4 advantage after one quarter. Senior guard Brad Schram scored three early 3-pointers on his way to a team-high 16 points.
Schram and sophomore guard Ryker Edwards have both been the top scorers early in the season for the Warriors with Edwards getting a team-high 18 points in the first contest. Edwards also added an average of 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists to go along with his 16 points per game so far. Schram chipped in 13 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals against Benton.
Junior forward Rhett Foster was off to a hot start with 13 points on 4-of-7 shooting and five rebounds in the opener to keep Smithville close with the Cardinals throughout the contest.
Foster went a little cold in the second game as he went 0 of 4 from the field. Senior guard Nick Dakon, junior guard Keltin Nitsche and senior forward Dante Cox helped lift the team on the offense end of the floor with 6 points each.
Nitsche also got his teammates in position to score with six assists and Cox pulled down eight rebounds in the game. He improved his performance after filling the stat book a little too much in the first outing.
Nitsche scored 8 points against Benton and team-highs with seven rebounds and five assists, but he also had eight turnovers. He limited that to four turnovers in the second game.
Smithville will finish out the tournament with a fifth-place game against host Savannah 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 4 at Savannah High School.
