Smithville boys hoops season ends against Platte County in district semis

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys basketball had its resurgence season ended in the Missouri Class 5 District 16 semifinals.
The Warriors lost to No. 1 seed Platte County 75-58 Tuesday, March 2 at Platte County High School.
Smithville stuck with the Pirates through most of the first half as they trailed 31-26 at the break, but Platte County showed the hot hand from 3-point range that proved to be the difference in the game. The Pirates shot 11 of 28 from deep while the Warriors were just 3 of 25.
Platte County junior guard Jarett Mueller scored a game-high 23 points, with 13 points coming in the second half as his team pulled away.
Smithville junior guard Keltin Nitsche lead his team in scoring with 18 points but his team-high in assists was limited to two as the offense never really clicked in this one. Sophomore guard Ryker Edwards chipped in with 11 points, but was held to 4 of 12 from the field and missed all four of his 3-point attempts.
The Warriors finished the season 13-13, their best mark since going 16-10 in 2016. Their 82-42 win over Excelsior Springs in the district quarterfinals also marked their first playoff win during that stretch. Smithville took second in both the LeBlond Tournament and the Cameron Tournament.
The loss to Platte County marks the end of the high school career for Brad Schram, Nick Dakon and Javier Salinas. Schram leaves the team with the record for most 3-pointers in a game at seven, which he accomplished twice this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.