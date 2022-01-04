ST. JOSEPH— During their best streak of basketball this season, the Warriors were able to take home a midseason trophy. Smithville knocked off the hosts, Bishop LeBlond, during their home holiday tournament on Dec. 29.
The Warriors never let Bishop LeBlond lead as they won 61-46 in the championship game. The Warriors took a five point advantage at the end of the first quarter and never gave it up.
Smithville’s Ryker Edwards shined as he finished the championship game with 24 points on 11 of 18 shooting. Keltin Nitsche scored nine points as both Edwards and Nitsche were named to the all-tournament team.
The three point shooting of Andrew Miller boosted Smithville as he finished with nine points as well. Smithville made 4 of their 11 attempts from behind the three point line enroute to victory. But, it was the efficiency around the rim that led to the team’s win. Smithville shot 51% from the field that included only giving the ball away nine times.
The victory over the Eagles gave Smithville their first trophy since 2016. A huge milestone that gained experience for the Warriors as the season continues especially when postseason play arrives.
Smithville added wins against Plattsburg 72-42 in the semifinal and smashing Brookfield 81-22 in the opening round to get to the finale.
Smithville’s next game will be against Raytown South at home on Tuesday, Jan. 4.
.@Lb_boys_hoops comes home with 2nd place in the @LeBlondEagles Holiday Tournament as @SmithvilleHoops takes the 🏆 with a 61-46 win. pic.twitter.com/shxY9SvAwb— Brandon Zenner (@NPNowZenner) December 30, 2021
