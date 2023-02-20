SMITHVILLE — The gymnasium in Smithville has terrorized opponents for years. It is often looked at as a fortress where opponents' dreams to win are often vanquished.
The Warriors had a dominant performance over rival Kearney on Friday, Feb. 17. Smithville won 75-45 to give the Warriors an 8-0 home record this season. Smithville has won 15 of their last 16 home games dating back to last season.
The game against Kearney opened with a flurry of baskets, which was highlighted by a massive dunk from Ryker Edwards. The Warriors received the ball in transition as Toby Ford drove to the basket and laid it off the backboard for Edwards to snag. It was a statement play early in the game.
“Come out aggressive,” head coach Eric Bennaka said of his team’s game plan. “It came down to becoming aggressive and running our stuff. We were able to catch them when they were overplaying so there were some slips and back doors.”
Q3 4:00: SHS 47-17 KHSWhen it rains… it pours.Back to back triples by Edwards and Ford. The Warriors are humming right now!
The game continued to follow the way that Smithville likes to play basketball. They forced tough shots from the Bulldogs and followed with a quick transition play that finished with a layup. The Warriors jumped out to 19-4 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The avalanche of shots did not stop in the second quarter, either. Smithville outscored Kearney 14-8 as they led by 21 points at halftime. Edwards led the team with 21 points on 7-for-16 shooting. Another one of the best performers for Smithville was Jake Shaffer. He scored 10 points and was everywhere on the defensive end.
“Jake brings toughness,” Bennaka said. “He is the guy that doesn’t back down to anybody. If things are going in the wrong direction, we will throw Jake in there to toughen us up a little bit.”
Kearney struggled to get into their style of basketball, which head coach Dillon Starzl eluded. He wants his team playing a low-scoring style of basketball that is predicated on good defense.
“When things go bad for us, they get really bad. We tend to get pouty and we can’t overcome that,” Starzl said. “They had a great start to the game and we just could not get anything going.”
Kearney was coming off one of their best wins of the season as they defeated Winnetonka 44-34 on Feb. 14. The defense was some of the best of the year according to Starzl.
“We played so well against Winnetonka. We played with great energy and effort,” he said. “We played so dang good defensively, but we just could not find that spark tonight.”
Kearney has two games remaining on its regular season schedule as they face Grandview on Monday, Feb. 20 and Park Hill on Wednesday, Feb. 22.
Smithville’s final regular season game will be against Excelsior Springs on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
