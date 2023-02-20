Smithville's Caleb Donnell makes a tough basket through contact against Kearney on Friday, Feb. 17. 

SMITHVILLE — The gymnasium in Smithville has terrorized opponents for years. It is often looked at as a fortress where opponents' dreams to win are often vanquished.

The Warriors had a dominant performance over rival Kearney on Friday, Feb. 17. Smithville won 75-45 to give the Warriors an 8-0 home record this season. Smithville has won 15 of their last 16 home games dating back to last season.

Smithville Basketball

Smithville's Dawson Strickland smiles during a game against Kearney on Friday, Feb. 17. 
Smithville basketball

Smithville's Jake Shaffer goes for a layup against Kearney on Friday, Feb. 17. 
Kearney Basketball

Kearney's Davin Hanna drives to the basket against Smithville on Friday, Feb. 17. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

