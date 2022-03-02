KANSAS CITY — Smithville’s boys basketball season came to an end Tuesday, March 1. The Warriors fell to William Chrisman 56-50 in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals that featured a perfect start for Smithville.
The Warriors jumped out to a 7-0 lead that transitioned into a 16-7 advantage at the end the first quarter. The ball was moving well and shots were falling as Smithville’s Ryker Edwards slalomed his way around the Bears’ defense.
“We came out and had a great start, really focused on being intense,” head coach Eric Bennaka said. “I was really proud of how we came out.”
In the second quarter, William Chrisman’s Jessie Minter came to play. He shot the lights out in the period as he went 3-4 from 3-point land and finished the first half with 11 points. It was his ability to stretch the Smithville zone that caused problems, especially when the lane became wide open.
Smithville was able to hang on to close the first half as they took a two-point lead into the halftime break. In the third quarter, the Bears’ defensive intensity was impressive as it led to the Warriors forcing shots and losing their rhythm.
The ball became stagnant at times as the Warriors went dry from the field for the opening 5 minutes of play in the second half. William Chrisman took advantage and went on a huge 12-4 run that included a rim-rocking dunk by Minter.
“(Minter) shot 19% from 3 all year long so that was the shot we wanted,” Bennaka said. “When he starts knocking down shots, they are an entirely different team and that was basically what happened.”
In the fourth quarter, things remained the same as Smithville tried to change their lineup by going small on the offensive end to counteract the athletic quickness of the Bears. A defensive switch was key for the Bears as Minter went from guarding Smithville’s Keltin Nitsche to Edwards in the second half. After leading the team in scoring in the first half, Edwards barely touched the ball in the second half due to this defensive switch.
“They made the switch to move Minter onto Ryker and he was the quickest defender that you can imagine,” Bennaka said. “Ryke did a good job trying to move without the ball, that’s something he has improved on a lot this year.”
The Warriors tried to mount a comeback in the closing minutes, but Smithville came as close as five points after an Andrew Miller 3-pointer with 30 seconds remaining. The two teams shook hands and Smithville sunk into the locker room.
As the players left, hugs and handshakes with Smithville coaching staff could be seen from players. When they should have been at their saddest, this team showed through actions how important their relationships were with one another. These relationships will last a lifetime that involves many more important moments together, according to Bennaka.
“Seeing those seniors out there on the court was special with all of things that they have overcome,” Bennaka said. “I have so many small moments of them playing for one another that is special to us.”
The Warriors season ends with two midseason trophies along with wins and memories. But, Bennaka shared that his team has loads of potential that will lead to further success next year and years to come.
“I think we are one of the favorites for the conference next year with all of the guys that we bring back,” Bennaka said. “This train ain’t stopping, I’ll tell you that.”
