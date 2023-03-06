Smithville ends Kearney's season in district semifinals

PLATTE CITY — In the final seconds of a Smithville basketball game, all eyes turn to their star player Ryker Edwards. The senior has dominated his opponents this year as he averages over 20 points per game. During the district tournament, it wasn’t him, but his point guard, Caleb Donnell, who took souls out of his opponents.
Donnell’s latest victim was the Kearney Bulldogs (9-18). Smithville topped Kearney 44-42 in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3.
The Warriors led by one point with under 1 minute to play. Donnell received the ball on a backdoor cut at the top of the key. He avoided contact at the rim and made the ridiculous left-handed layup to give Smithville a 3-point lead and ultimate win.
“We just believe in each other,” Donnell said. “Realizing if that you miss the shot, my teammates have my back. If you are doing it for them, you have to go up for it. Thankfully, I am better in the fourth quarter than I am in the first.”
Donnell scored the game-winning basket against Lincoln College Prep in the first round of the district tournament on Wednesday, March 1. His knack for finding the ball in key spots down the stretch is not different for the football player that played in big stages, including the 2021 state championship.
“This isn’t the biggest game that he has played in,” head coach Erick Bennaka laughed. “I don’t even know if this is a top-five game that he has ever played in. He has been in these situations and has been the most important player for us at times.”
It wasn’t an easy win for Smithville. Kearney gave the Warriors all that they in an emotional rivalry game. This was the fifth time that the two teams had played this year. Smithville led 25-14 at halftime and the momentum was in the hands of Smithville. Smithville went on an 11-0 run to close out the first half as fears of a big Kearney loss loomed like in their previous meeting.
But, the Bulldogs came out of the locker room on fire. Manny Linthacum, Davin Hanna and Braxton Page were crucial in the come back. Hanna made tough layups, Linthacum nailed elbow jump shots and Page spread the floor by making 3-point shots.
It was the defense that was most important for Kearney. They frustrated the Warriors in the second half. The Bulldogs outscored the Warriors 28-19 in the second half. They played even better in the fourth quarter as Smithville scored just three points, which included the Donnell dagger layup.
“The team did not want to lose and that was our talk at halftime,” Kearney head coach Dillon Starzl said. “The crowd was fantastic, it was so loud, you could not hear. It was what high school basketball is all about. We fought and felt the momentum, but we just couldn’t get the shot to fall.”
Page made a layup with 45 seconds remaining in the game to cut the lead to one point. The Bulldogs fouled Smithville to force them to the foul line. Smithville's Ryker Edwards went 1-for-2 from the stripe to give the Warriors a 2-point lead with 15 seconds remaining.
Kearney had the ball to tie or take the win, but the shot never materialized. The loss marked the end of the season for Kearney. They played their best basketball of the year as they won four of their last seven. Two of those losses coming at the hands of the Warriors. The belief and attitude of this team completely switched following their win against Excelsior Springs on Feb. 7.
Final: Smithville 44-42 Kearney Warriors moving on! What a game! Just an absolute treat to watch these two teams ball. Smithville vs Pembroke for the district crown on Monday. pic.twitter.com/m2IGO7efkE— Liam (@liamkeating7) March 4, 2023
“They love each other, they are coachable and they are able to battle through the highs and lows,” Starzl said. “This sucks because I can’t coach them anymore for eight months. I don’t get to coach Braxton and Carter anymore and those two have set the foundation for everything. I love those two.”
Kearney will graduate Page and Carter Prather this spring. Page played his best basketball at the end of the year, which included a 14-point performance in the season finale. The future is bright as Linthacum and Hanna will return along with the athletic forward Harvey Sayon. Sayon hauled in 16 rebounds against Smithville.
For the Warriors, they will face a good Pembroke Hill (21-5) squad for the district championship on Monday, March 6. The Raiders are led by Devin and Darin Conley. The twin brothers have been impressive all year long. Darin will be playing college football at Ball State in the fall. Devin has signed with Emporia State to continue his basketball career.
“It will come down to what we say over time in the huddle, ‘Us,’” Donnell said. “Us can get it done, not just one person.”
