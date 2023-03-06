Smithville ends Kearney's season in district semifinals

Smithville's Caleb Donnell makes tough layup with under a minute to play against Kearney to give the Warriors the win in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, Mach 3. 

PLATTE CITY — In the final seconds of a Smithville basketball game, all eyes turn to their star player Ryker Edwards. The senior has dominated his opponents this year as he averages over 20 points per game. During the district tournament, it wasn’t him, but his point guard, Caleb Donnell, who took souls out of his opponents.

Donnell’s latest victim was the Kearney Bulldogs (9-18). Smithville topped Kearney 44-42 in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3.

Smithville's Caleb Donnell drives to the basket against Kearney in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3. 
Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka celebrates after defeating Kearney in the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3.  
Kearney's Davin Hanna during the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3. 
Kearney's Harvey Sayon during the Class 5 District 8 Semifinals on Friday, March 3. 

Sports Writer Liam Keating can be reached at sports@mycouriertribune.com, 389-6643 or @myctsports on Twitter.

