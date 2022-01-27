SMITHVILLE — A tale of two halves dictate the game for Smithville and Platte County as they faced off Friday, Jan. 21. The Pirates were able to sneak away with a 74-73 win, but the tenacity of the Warriors was evident.
Platte County started the game on the right foot as they dictated the pace of the game and saw themselves lead by double digits. The Warriors could not make a shot or get inside to the basket as the Pirates used their length to disrupt Smithville. This led to easy points for Platte County in transition.
With the gym packed with fans, Smithville was down as much as 14 points in the first half. But, a couple of free-throws gave Smithville a subtle boost heading into the locker room down 12 points.
This is when the comeback began for the Warriors and it took legendary shooting to do so. Smithville’s Ryker Edwards caught fire as he could not miss from the 3-point line. Edwards made seven 3-pointers as he tied the school record for most 3-pointers made.
Smithville’s Ty Adkins was able to drill a huge 3-point shot to pull the Warriors within two points in the third quarter as Platte County’s energy was not the same as the opening quarter. The Warriors were able to tie the game at 51 before Platte County answered with a run of their own to close out the third quarter. Smithville’s Caleb Donnell was able to hit a runner as the buzzer rang to close the gap on the Pirates. The home team trailed 57-53 heading into the final quarter.
It was an unreal run to start the fourth quarter that led to the Warriors gaining the lead for the first time since the opening seconds of the game. Dawson Strickland was able to knock down a 3-pointer and on the following possession Edwards made his final 3-pointer of the game.
With the Warriors leading by five points with under three minutes to play, Platte County came back to tie the game at 71 with just over a minute to go. A dunk by Platte County’s Chandavian Bradley gave the Pirates the lead then a free-throw contest ensued. Edwards was able to split a pair of free throws on the following possession to tie the game at 73. Bradley followed that play by making one of his free-throws to take back the lead.
In the closing seconds, Donnell went to the free-throw line to win the game, but missed both. The Warriors had a chance by corralling the offensive rebound which led to an inbound play that was intercepted by Bradley. The Warriors fouled Bradley who missed his free-throws and final second hurl full-court by Edwards would not be enough as Platte County escaped with the one-point win.
Down 14 points, the Warriors climbed back with a chance to win, but there wasn’t enough time to do so. Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka shared his thoughts on twitter.
“Big players made big plays all over the court for both squads tonight. Can’t ask for a better atmosphere, gave ourselves a number of chances to ice the game, just fell one point short, 73-74,” Bennaka wrote. “So proud of the grittiness that we showed in the comeback. Appreciate the support.”
The Warriors bounced back against Lawson on Monday, Jan. 24. The Warriors dismantled the Cardinals 73-31 in the opening round of the Cameron Invitational Tournament. Smithville will face Maryville in the next round of pool play on Thursday, Jan. 27.
