SMITHVILLE — The Warriors used an epic come-from-behind win to defeat Grandview (15-6) on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Smithville (17-7) won 60-51 thanks to a fantastic fourth-quarter performance.
The Warriors trailed for a majority of the game as they could not find a handle on Grandview’s length and athleticism. The Bulldogs led 42-35 at the end of the third quarter as they looked poised to steal a road win, but senior Ryker Edwards had other thoughts.
The leading scorer for the Warriors finished with 31 points to lead all scorers. He scored 17 points in the fourth quarter, making shots from behind the 3-point line, inside the lane and from the free-throw line.
“It was time to go, it was time to be aggressive,” Edwards said. “Sometimes I get a little tentative and I don’t score. I didn’t score in the third quarter. When I decided to turn it on, good things happened.”
Helping Edwards take control of the game was senior point guard Caleb Donell. He found Edwards on multiple occasions as Donnell’s teammate sprinted up the floor for transition baskets. Donnell has transformed himself into one of the best passers in the area.
“Looking at tape and seeing the backside corner and the rotations that the defense has,” Donnell shared about his progress in the passing game. “I have always felt that I have been a good facilitator, so that’s kind of my role.”
Donnell made several impressive dishes in the first half as he drove baseline and either kicked out to the corner or dumped it off inside to a cutting teammate. Each time, he made a difficult pass look easy. This comes down to his dedication to his craft, said head coach Eric Bennaka.
“I saw him several times tonight call the guys over to a huddle. He is becoming a coach on the floor,” Bennaka said. “His ability to lead us and be the calm guy with the ball in his hand is tremendously valuable to us.”
The Warriors came away with a crucial conference win over Grandview. They are currently tied at the top of the standings with the Bulldogs and Ruskin. The Warriors haven’t won a conference title in more than 22 years and that is goal Edwards wants to achieve.
“We can win a conference title for the first since 1999. So that has been something that has been burning inside of us,” Edwards shared. “If I am going to leave here, I want my class to leave a banner up there.”
The Warriors have two games left on their regular season schedule. They will host Kearney (7-15) for their final regular season home game on Friday, Feb. 17. They will close the year out by facing Excelsior Springs (5-18) on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.