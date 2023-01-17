KEARNEY — Smithville utilized a strong second-half performance take third place in the Kearney Classic. The Warriors defeated Kearney (5-10) 54-42 on Friday, Jan. 13. Smithville (8-6) was led by star player Ryker Edwards, who dropped 27 points in the victory.

Edwards had only nine points in the first half as the two teams battled closely. Kearney’s Cameron Webster nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first quarter to tie the game at 14. In the second quarter, Smithville found their rhythm as they went on an 11-3 run. The Warriors were clinical in transition as they made easy buckets.

