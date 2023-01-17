KEARNEY — Smithville utilized a strong second-half performance take third place in the Kearney Classic. The Warriors defeated Kearney (5-10) 54-42 on Friday, Jan. 13. Smithville (8-6) was led by star player Ryker Edwards, who dropped 27 points in the victory.
Edwards had only nine points in the first half as the two teams battled closely. Kearney’s Cameron Webster nailed a 3-pointer at the buzzer of the first quarter to tie the game at 14. In the second quarter, Smithville found their rhythm as they went on an 11-3 run. The Warriors were clinical in transition as they made easy buckets.
In the second half, Edwards started to find his groove. He scored the final six points of the third quarter. The Warriors took a 40-30 lead at the end of the third quarter. In the final period, Edwards scored eight fourth-quarter points, including a tough step-back jump shot that drained over the Bulldogs’ defense.
This basket came off a Kearney turnover.
“Last year, we struggled in transition so coming into this year, we wanted everyone to just run the floor,” Edwards said. “You can’t keep up with people if they are running the whole game. If they are conditioned better than you are, you are not going to last the whole game.”
Q4 4:38: KHS 36-46 SHSEdwards step back 🔥Warriors extend the lead to 10pts. Smithville’s defense has gotten better each quarter. pic.twitter.com/0SYnnYbdU6
Smithville’s two other scoring leaders were guards Caleb Donnell and Toby Ford. The pair finished with seven points each. Ford was one of the top players for the team in the tournament. His length at the guard position was key. He was able to cause deflections and snag rebounds at a high rate.
“Donny as the point guard, all of my 3’s came off of his assists,” Ford said. “They were keying in on pressuring the ball and that is what led me to being open and I just did my job.”
Edwards and Ford were named to the Kearney Classic All-Tournament team for their efforts. Head coach Eric Bennaka discussed the growth of Ford and his enhanced role as the season has progressed.
“I am super proud of him, he can always score. He was a varsity-level scorer last year and he is starting to know put together the other aspects of his game,” the coach said.
For the Bulldogs, they look to rebound against Fort Osage (4-9) on Tuesday, Jan. 17. Kearney struggled to find scoring options in the second half when they needed them most. Turnovers doomed them and when they fell behind. They did not have an answer for Smithville’s relentless attack.
“We have got to find the easy baskets in the paint and we are not getting into the paint really well,” Kearney head coach Dillon Starzl said of the loss. “We have to go back to the drawing board and see what we can do to get the ball into the paint.”
Webster was named to the Kearney Classic All-Tournament team for the Bulldogs. Smithville will meet Odessa (5-10) at home Tuesday, Jan. 17.
