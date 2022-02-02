For the second time this season, Smithville hoisted a midseason trophy as they defeated Winnetonka 55-43 to become the Cameron Tournament champions on Saturday, Jan. 29.
The Warriors used their length inside the lane to get past the Griffins for the second time this year. The first meeting went the Warriors’ way with a 26-point victory Jan. 7.
But, this time wasn’t a blow out as the Griffins came out in the first quarter looking for revenge. Winnetonka started the game well, jumping out to an early lead. The Griffins led by a point at the end of the first quarter, but this was expected, said head coach Eric Bennaka.
“They played a diamond-and-one or a box-and-one on Ryker,” the Warriors coach said. “In the first quarter, we knew it was going to be like that. We just told the kids that someone else was going to have to step up.”
In the second quarter, Smithville found their duo to step up, especially inside the paint. Rhett Foster and Cody Simoncic were efficient and strong around the basket for the Warriors as they imposed their size.
“It was moving the ball and they were obviously playing a box-and-one on Ryker so that left gaps open for everybody else,” Simoncic said.
It was Foster who looked strong in gathering rebounds and put backs against a Winnetonka team that showed zone defense a majority of the time. This zone defense struggled in recognizing who to box out on certain plays and this is where Foster shined.
“I was ready to do my job. I saw a lot of open lanes so I kept driving to the basket,” Foster said.
Foster finished with 18 points to lead all scorers as he went 7-11 from the field. Ryker Edwards, Smithville’s leading scorer, only put in 10 points on a cold shooting night that saw him go 4-12 because of the diamond and-one that Winnetonka threw at him.
But, Edwards showed he can do much more than put the ball in the hoop. He finished with nine rebounds, three assists and three steals. One of his steals came in the second half that helped dictate the flow and pace of the game for Smithville.
The Warriors showed that they can beat a team not only once, but twice in a given month.
The difference in this victory: camaraderie and teamwork.
“The whole point of the offense is to spread people out. It opens up lanes for Cody and Rhett,” Bennaka said. “I thought their second efforts from Cody and Rhett were probably our MVPs from this game.”
Smithville will look to continue their success as they face Ruskin at home Friday, Feb. 4.
“This shows that we’re here to play,” Foster said. “Other district teams better be ready.”
