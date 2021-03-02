Smithville wins postseason game for 1st time since 2016

SMITHVILLE — Smithville boys basketball has waited five years for a postseason victory, but it did not take very long for the Warriors to show they were ready to end that streak on Saturday, Feb. 27.
Smithville steamrolled Excelsior Springs 82-42 in the Missouri Class 5 District 16 quarterfinals at Smithville High School.
The Warriors had a pretty good idea heading into the game that this would be the outcome after they took the last matchup 91-31 while playing on the road Feb. 9. But Smithville head coach Eric Bennaka still felt like victory had big significance for his team.
“It was a really cool felling for me to know that our seniors were in eighth grade the last time that we won a district game. Ryker was in sixth grade,” Bennaka said.
Smithville won 13 games during Bennaka’s first season as an assistant coach during the 2013-14 season. After two more seasons playing above .500, the Warriors followed with 12 wins over the final three years before Bennaka was promoted to head coach.
One big factor in the resurgence has been the stellar play of Ryker Edwards, whose 18.5 points per game average only trails Kearney’s Brennan Watkins’ 23.8 points to lead the Suburban Blue.
Edwards amassed 21 points even as the sophomore guard was relieved of his duties for most of the second half.
Despite this being just his second season in the program, the significance of the postseason win was not lost on him.
“It means a lot,” Edwards said. “This is the first time in quite a while, but this needs to be expected in our program. We need to keep doing this.”
Senior forward Brad Schram and junior guard Keltin Nitsche joined him on the bench as the Warriors built a 72-34 lead through three quarters of action.
Schram hit 2 of 4 from 3-pointer range to finish with a stat line of 8 points and five rebounds. Nitsche was on pace for a triple-double if he had his usual minutes, racking up 7 points, six assists and five boards.
“This game was fun, but now we’re all in,” Schram said. “There’s no coming back, especially for me as a senior.”
Junior forwards Cody Simoncic and Rhett Foster were also particularly effective during their time on the floor, with Simoncic scoring 7 points and Foster scoring 6 points.
The bigger surprise was from the bench players who refused to let the Tigers cut into the lead late in the game.
Sophomore guard Caleb Donnell added in 7 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals in just nine minutes on the floor. Sophomore forward Derek Boyd dropped in 7 points thanks to 50% shooting from 3.
Sophomore forward Spencer Engle may have had the most impressive performance as he notched 6 points, six rebounds and two blocks in seven minutes. Engle, who plays on the junior varsity team, is not even listed on the official varsity roster.
Those young players receiving playoff minutes will likely help in future seasons, but it also helped the starters get some extra time to rest and turn their attention to No. 1 seed Platte County in the district semifinals.
Smithville beat the Pirates 65-56 on Jan. 22, but lost in the rematch 73-49 on Feb. 23.
Bennaka said neither of those games will be a good indicator of what will happen in the rubber match.
Smithville had the advantage of home cooking as Schram dropped in 7 made 3s. The Warriors had a good portion of their roster either returning quarantine or still in it, which became a bigger problem when Edwards got injured early into the contest.
Despite the circumstances, the first win still gave the Smithville players confidence that they can knock off the high-ranked Pirates.
“We’re not going in there scared, we’re not doing that,” Schram said. “I think we are going to be much more aggressive than we were in the last game.
The Warriors will face Platte County 6 p.m. Tuesday, March 2 at Platte County High School.
