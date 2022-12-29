Editor’s Note: As part of our year-in-review sports coverage for 2022, we are featuring four unsung heroes of the athletic communities in Kearney, Liberty, Liberty North and Smithville high schools. These individuals, some you may know and some you may not, have contributed to our local sports communities in unique ways. This is part two in the four-part series.
SMITHVILLE — A few days following a Smithville football game, the video drops. Across social media, players and fans repost and comment on the film to show their love for Warriors’ football.
The video looks as if a professional sports team put it together. The highlights from the past game are included along with background music to keep your heart thumping. The mastermind behind these videos is senior Nathan Bonner.
“He’s a good guy, great guy,” Smithville senior Caleb Donnell said. “It’s awesome, he’s there most games. He is always getting the best angles, best clips. It’s awesome for him to do that, a great resource.”
Bonner can be seen patrolling the sidelines with his camera making sure he is in the right spot to capture the next play. When a Smithville player is knocked out of bounds, he is there to lift the player up and show his appreciation.
The love of videography stems from a broadcasting class at the high school. In 2021, Bonner said he “accidentally” picked up a camera and instantly fell in love. His videos started to gain traction during the state championship run for the Warriors. It takes a lot of hard work to turn around a video in such a short amount of time, but when his friends repost his work, it’s all worth it.
“Seeing all your buddies and other people in school reposting them or liking them, it is really cool,” he said.
Bonner is a family friend of Park Hill’s standout quarterback Kendrick Bell. Bell will be playing college football at Michigan. He recently won the Simone Award for top player in the Kansas City area. This season, Bonner visited a Park Hill game to capture videos of Bell. The two of them posted the clip on Instagram and Bonner’s work was seen by thousands of accounts.
“I told him about the idea and he knew about the videos from Smithville’s play-off run,” Bonner explained. “He was happy and excited about the idea. He posted it on his page and it was really cool. It received 8,000 views and 600 likes.”
While Bonner is blossoming as a videographer for the Warriors, he has also taken his talents to the sidelines for the Smithville basketball team.
His positive personality along with his outgoing demeanor has made him an important part of head coach Eric Bennaka’s squad.
“He is friends with these guys and he is an absolute hoops fanatic,” Bennaka said. “He was in my middle school class and we would just talk hoops all of the time. He has so much swagger and heart to him.”
The moments in the locker room before and after the game are where Bonner shines. He has brought humor to calm players down before big moments and energy to hype them up. Just don’t call him a manager.
“He’s not a manager, he’s a player-coach,” Donnell laughed. “He is motivational and he’s there to get us hyped up.”
Bonner’s dedication to making crisp videos during football season and taking time to become a “player-coach” for the Warriors makes him an unsung hero for Smithville athletics. Bonner’s love of the school along with the people closest to him showcase his selflessness.
He hopes to attend the University of Missouri-Kansas City next fall and pursue a degree in marketing. He also plans on helping the athletic department out with content creation, focusing on videography.
“When you put the shots in the highlight reel and it goes to the song, it looks so great,” Bonner said. “It’s just such a great feeling when you get the right angle.”
