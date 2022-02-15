SMITHVILLE — A bond tied together through love was hard to ignore on Friday, Feb. 11. Smithville faced off against rival Kearney on senior night as the Warriors defeated the Bulldogs 64-39 in a game that showcased the best on the court and off the court.
The gym was packed to celebrate seniors Keltin Nitsche, Marcus Garza, Rhett Foster, Cody Simoncic and Andrew Miller. The group was serenaded with applause during the ceremony prior to tip-off. Off in the corner watching the class of seniors receive their recognition was head coach Eric Bennaka who has been involved in these players' lives for years.
“They are such an unselfish group, I call them the group of ‘North Star Kids’,” Bennaka said. “Whenever we are lost, whenever we need someone to guide us, they are there. They keep us in the direction that we want to go.”
When the action began, the seniors were on fire as they accumulated 39 of the team’s 64 points. Miller led the team in scoring with 17 points as he was lighting it up from behind the 3-point line. He finished 5-10 from deep as Smithville’s offense continued to find him.
“Going into the game was simple, all of these guys were telling me to shoot the ball,” Miller said. “In the past couple of games, I have struggled. But on senior night, I had one thing in mind and that was to let it fly.”
The defense for Smithville was strong throughout the game as they held Kearney to single digits in the first three quarters. The help side defense was impressive as Kearney’s top player, Ashton Holloway, was limited to only 5 points. Simoncic has a history with Holloway as they played AAU basketball with each other.
“I have been guarding him for a while now, so I kinda know what he is going to do,” Simoncic said. “It gives it a little extra edge playing against him.”
The Warriors led 28-13 at the halftime break, Nitsche was an important part to the team’s win as he brought the ball up the floor when Kearney began pressuring the Smithville offense. His composure and love of the game is evident every time he suits up in a Smithville jersey.
“I was amped up, it was so different,” Nitsche said. “The student section was overflowing, I have never seen that before. It was a great atmosphere.”
When the final horn blared, Smithville was the winner by 25 points. Family, students, and friends all flooded the floor to be with their favorite Smithville player. Smiles on each other’s faces showed the love for one another because of who they are as people, not just as athletes.
“When you surround these kids with love, all they want to do is give it right back to their coaches,” Bennaka said. “They are raised the right way and play the right way, but it’s a community thing.”
The senior class has many more memories to make as the season comes to a close. For Garza, the memories that have been inside athletic trainer Gini Fite’s office have been the most important to himself and the team.
After a grueling week of games prior to the Kearney victory, Smithville earned wins over Excelsior Springs and Grandview on Tuesday and Wednesday, Feb. 8-9. The Warriors were beat up by playing back-to-back games in a single week, they needed treatment. In these moments together, the Warriors continue to find solace in each other through the hard work of Fite.
“The way Gini can help us, let us recuperate with her even if it’s going in there for five minutes to getting your ankle wrapped or having her help you out with strengthening,” Garza said. “It really does bring everybody together because we have a place that we all know will make us better.”
The selflessness of this team is evident in the way they play, the way they speak and the way they treat each other. It could not be more true than when they celebrated the five seniors on Friday night.
The Warriors will bring their love for each other on the road in their next game against Raytown South on Tuesday, Feb, 15.
