LIBERTY— A slow start led to a frustrating evening for the Liberty Blue Jays (14-1) as they fell 51-35 to Staley (15-2) on Friday, Jan. 21. The victory for Staley gave them the championship of the C.W. Stessman Invitational, their third straight year winning the title.
Liberty struggled to connect on shots in the opening quarter as they fell behind early. There were times where Liberty had great looks for 3-pointers, but they weren’t able to cash in when it mattered.
Staley dominated inside the paint as they were able to control the tempo of the game and get the looks they wanted. Staley led 12-5 at the end of the first quarter.
Liberty head coach Roger Stirtz shared that his team got away from the "little things."
“With our offense, we have to do the little things a lot better,” Stirtz said. “No. 1, move without the ball. No. 2, set screens. No. 3, cut hard.”
These three things were lacking for Liberty in their first loss of the season, but Stirtz credits Staley with being prepared for the game. The Falcons were led by dynamic point guard Kyan Evans.
Evans scored 20 points to lead all scorers as he was able to make some deep 3-point shots as well as beat his defender off the dribble and to the basket, where he was able to score himself or dump it to a teammate. On the defensive end, Staley’s Kayden Fish and Emmanuel Byrd were impressive.
Byrd stands 6-feet-8-inches while Fish is only two inches shorter than his teammate. Thee two plugged the lane, making it difficult for Liberty to score in the paint. The duo boxed out well and secured loose balls, making it a challenge for Liberty to grab second-chance points.
“They made it hard to get to the basket,” Liberty starting guard Bennett Stirtz said. “They had a lot of help side defense. We really didn’t move the ball very well in the first half, but we’ll get better and learn from it.”
The Blue Jays did manage to create a 7-0 run to start the second quarter, which looked promising, but Staley was there to counter. The Falcons continued to hammer the defensive end and lock up Bennett Stirtz and Luke Stubbs. Stirtz finished with 15 points while Stubbs ended with eight.
“I think we’re a better second half team than a first half team,” Roger Stirtz said. “I have confidence in these guys, we just didn’t play well.”
In the second half, Staley continued to work the ball through Evans and they stretched their lead. When the fourth quarter came, it was far too much for the Blue Jays to overcome. The loss will bring learning opportunities for the team that held the second longest win streak in school history.
“We have got to learn when points are hard to come by. We didn’t do a good job in the first half of scoring around the basket and we shot zero free-throws,” the Liberty coach said. “In the second half, we did a much better job doing those things. We need to make that instantaneous change without calling a timeout.”
As for the atmosphere, the Staley faithful showed up in droves to watch their team hoist the trophy. Liberty parents, students and fans brought an energy that hasn’t been seen in quite some time.
“It was really fun, we haven’t had a crowd like that since sophomore year because of COVID,” Bennett Stirtz said. “Shoutout to our fans, we’ll be back.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.